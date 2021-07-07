Italy vs Spain: Sergio Ramos posts heartfelt message after Spain's Euro 2020 exit

It was a heartbreaking end to the Euro 2020 campaign for Luis Enrique's young Spain team as they exited the tournament after a 2-4 loss on penalty shootout to Italy in the semi-final at the Wembley Stadium in London. Spain dominated the match with their quicksilver passing but failed to take their chances due to poor finishing.

Italy scored the opening goal of the night, quite against the run of play, as Chiesa put them ahead with a curler. Enrique brought on his main striker Alvaro Morata and he responded with an equaliser in the 80th minute.

Spain dominated possession even in the extra time but the winner didn't arrive. Italy, who have been one of the finest teams in this tournament, held their nerves to move into the final on penalties as Morata and Dani Olmo missed from the spot.

Enrique was under a lot of pressure due to his controversial selection, which saw him not include a single player from Real Madrid in the Spain squad. The former FC Barcelona player and manager's decision was under the microscope as Spain started the tournament with two sluggish draws.

All that changed when they score 5 goals in their last group match against Slovakia and followed it up with qa 5-3 extra time win over Croatia in the last 16. The team though struggled in the quarter-final against Switzerland and came through on penalties.

One of the players who was not selected in the team was Spain's regular captain Sergio Ramos, who had spent most of the last season injured. Ramos took to Twitter after Spain's exit and wrote a heartfelt message for the young team, which surprised everyone with a strong run to the semis and with a good performance against a tough Italian side.

Triste e injusto. No ha podido ser, pero habéis hecho vibrar y emocionarse a todo un país. Orgulloso de nuestra Selección. #VamosEspaña — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 6, 2021





"Sad and unfair. It could not be, but you have made a whole country vibrate and get excited. Proud of our Selection. #VamosEspaña," the former Real Madrid legend tweeted.

On a personal front Ramos ended a long standing relationship with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He mentioned during his exit that he had wanted to stay on but was told that his contract had expired. He is currently a free agent and has been linked strongly with a move to French club Paris Saint Germain.