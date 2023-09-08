Jadon Sancho trying hard to win over Manchester United teammates and Erik ten Hag: Report

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho seems to be fighting a lone battle within the squad. Sancho had vehemently refused manager Erik ten Hag’s post-match claims that the English international was dropped from the Manchester United squad for the Premier League match against Arsenal due to substandard performances in training. Sharing a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sancho stated that he has been a "scapegoat for a long time." A report published by ESPN now claims that Sancho is trying his best to regain the support of his Manchester United teammates, along with manager Ten Hag. Jadon Sancho of Manchester United(AFP)

A source told ESPN that there is hardly any empathetic feeling towards Sancho inside the Manchester United dressing room. “The players have had enough of him,” the source was quoted as saying. Manchester United footballers seem to have accepted Ten Hag’s approach. Sancho’s response also did not go down well with his teammates in Manchester.

It is being learnt that Ten Hag has not yet deemed it important to explain his stand on this matter. Meanwhile, Manchester United team management appears to be standing by the Dutch manager’s comments on Sancho's omission from the squad. Sancho and Ten Hag are expected to meet before Manchester United’s next fixture against Brighton on September 16 in order to determine the forward’s prospects.

With Jadon Sancho’s future at the club still uncertain, the 23-year-old had reportedly garnered interest in the Saudi Arabian transfer market. According to media reports, Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq were willing to lure Sancho away from England. The Manchester United officials were reportedly engaged in preliminary talks with Al Ettifaq over Sancho’s potential loan move. The deal, however, did not materialise. With the Saudi Pro League transfer window now closed, Sancho has no chance of completing a move to Al Ettifaq.

Manchester United had signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a reported amount of £73 million in 2021. Sancho had arrived in Manchester on a five-year contract, with an option of one more year. Despite being dubbed as the next big thing, Sancho has not yet been able to justify his price tag in a Manchester United jersey. He has so far found the back of the net 12 times and recorded six assists in 82 Manchester United appearances across all competitions. Sancho has been able to make just three substitute appearances till now in this season. Sancho started on a positive note during Ten Hag’s first season at the club but soon lost steam.

