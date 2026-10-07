Jorge Jesus finally has his say after Cristiano Ronaldo accused Portugal coach of breaking trust: ‘I have nothing more to say’

The drama inside the Portugal football team camp is intensifying by the day. It all started when Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal team during the recent international break, midway through, after an alleged fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus. After staying silent for days, the superstar striker finally issued a 1,760-word statement after this walkout and accused the Portugal coach of not keeping his word to him. After social media was rife with Ronaldo's statement and his accusations towards Jesus, the Portugal head coach has now formally spoken up.

Jorge Jesus has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's allegations (AFP)

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Speaking to local reporters, Jorge Jesus gave a dignified response. He said that he had read the statement and would prefer to remain tight-lipped regarding the matter. His focus is on how to make the Portuguese national team better.

"I read the statement. And now, as I do every day, I'm going to the Federation to work, to think about the team and the Portuguese National Team. I have nothing more to say," Jorge Jesus said

What did Cristiano Ronaldo accuse Jorge Jesus of?

Cristiano Ronaldo, in his statement, claimed that he and Jorge Jesus initially agreed that he would not play in the UEFA Nations League games vs Norway or Denmark. However, in the match vs Norway, Jesus asked the star striker to play for 30 minutes. Hence, Ronaldo agreed and warmed up but was never substituted in. This was the first time that Jesus broke his word.

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{{^usCountry}} Two days later, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho met with Jorge Jesus. They agreed that the Portuguese head coach would clarify the situation in a press conference before the Denmark game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two days later, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho met with Jorge Jesus. They agreed that the Portuguese head coach would clarify the situation in a press conference before the Denmark game. {{/usCountry}}

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An eight-point document was drafted and personally approved by Cristiano Ronaldo. It stated that Jorge Jesus proposed a season plan that Ronaldo accepted loyally. It clarified that playing in Norway wasn't the original plan, and defended Ronaldo’s commitment after he didn't greet fans. In fact, the document included an apology comparing Cristiano Ronaldo to football legends Pelé and Maradona.

“I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today, I would not do it," the document apparently said

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In fact, it also included a clear statement on Ronaldo's future: “To close the subject: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact, I do not want him a little, I want him a lot,"

However, Cristiano Ronaldo said that the coach completely ignored this agreed-upon document during the press conference, marking the second time the coach broke his trust.

Hence, Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently left the camp in Denmark, as he did not want another breach of trust.