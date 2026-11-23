Spanish champions Barcelona came back from two goals behind to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday and restore their three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal. (REUTERS) more less

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Barca edged clear of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who had pulled level with them on Saturday after beating Celta Vigo.

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Later Sunday, Atletico Madrid won 3-0 away at Getafe to stay on the trail of Spain's top two after a defeat in their previous outing by Barca.

Two goals inside seven minutes from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi gave Villarreal a commanding lead at Camp Nou, and Barca winger Lamine Yamal missed a first-half penalty.

However, the Catalan giants struck three times in an 11-minute spell in the second half to claim victory.

Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez pulled Barca level before Pau Navarro's own goal gave them the three points.

Barca have now won four consecutive matches across all competitions since their Clasico defeat by Real Madrid in October.

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{{^usCountry}} "We suffered because we started the game badly, we let in two goals very early. I'll remember how the team reacted but we have to work to ensure this doesn't happen again," Barca midfielder Pedri told DAZN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We suffered because we started the game badly, we let in two goals very early. I'll remember how the team reacted but we have to work to ensure this doesn't happen again," Barca midfielder Pedri told DAZN. {{/usCountry}}

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick hailed his team's comeback, something they have made a habit of during his reign.

"We made two mistakes and they scored two times... but the reaction that we had was unbelievable," Flick told reporters.

The hosts were caught snoozing in the early afternoon sunlight and Buchanan fired Villarreal ahead in the fifth minute.

Lopez gave the ball away with a careless pass and Canada international Buchanan produced a perfect sliced effort from distance.

Two minutes later, Villarreal doubled their advantage when Oluwaseyi smashed an effort over Joan Garcia into the roof of the net.

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Flick's side should have pulled one back when Oluwaseyi felled Yamal in the area, but the teenage winger dragged his penalty against the post and wide.

Quickfire treble

Barcelona quickly dragged themselves back into the match after the interval.

Martin found the net in the 57th minute with a header from Pedri's cross.

Four minutes later Lopez slammed home the second after being teed up by Yamal, and the third was quick to follow.

A clever backheel pass by Yamal fed Eric Garcia, whose cross was bundled into the back of his own net by Navarro.

Substitute Anthony Gordon was denied by Peter Gulacsi and then appealed for a penalty after a bump from Santi Comesana but went down too easily.

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Lopez, who had been substituted off, was sent off for dissent as Barca protested on the sidelines.

Flick said although he was happy with refereeing in Spain generally, he disliked Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez.

"We saw which referee was there and we expect it," said Flick.

"I'm really happy with the referees but with this referee -- not."

Navarro was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time as Villarreal, 10th, left frustrated.

Atletico made light work of Getafe in a derby clash, with first-half goals from Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso putting the Rojiblancos on track for the three points.

Alejandro Grimaldo netted a penalty late on to seal the win after Getafe's Djene Dakonam was sent off for fouling Alexander Sorloth in the box.

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Diego Simeone became the coach with the most wins in La Liga history as his side recorded his 345th victory, overtaking former Atletico coach Luis Aragones.

"It's an enormous joy -- I can't deny it," said Simeone, who took over in December 2011 and has led the club into 567 league matches.

"The truth is, I do feel joy, because there's a lot of work behind this, a lot of effort from a huge number of people, many players committed to an idea."

Simeone also took a jab at some of his critics over the years who suggest he plays defensive football.

"You don't win 345 matches by only defending," added the Argentine coach.

Elsewhere, Osasuna edged Malaga 1-0 and Racing Santander beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in an entertaining clash, with a brace from Yassir Zabiri, on loan from Rennes.

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The Moroccan forward trails only Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe in La Liga's scoring charts with 11 goals.