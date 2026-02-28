Lionel Messi knocked to the ground after fans cause ruckus during pitch invasion in Puerto Rico - Watch

Argentina great Lionel Messi was at the receiving end of an unsavoury incident during Inter Miami's friendly match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle. The incident occurred in the 88th minute of the encounter when some supporters entered the field. The cameras captured the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning superstar being knocked to the ground after fans invaded the pitch. A fan was seen asking for a selfie with the 38-year-old while another asked for his shirt to be signed.

A third supporter was spotted trying to hug Messi from behind. A security guard then tackled the fan, and the scenes ended up dragging the striker to the floor as well.

There was no sign of any injury to Messi. The star, who recently visited India, was seen landing on the fan before he picked himself up and walked away, looking frustrated.

The friendly between the two teams started an hour late due to a disagreement over which colours each team should wear. The argument went on and on, and in the end, there was no solution, as both teams took the field in black.