Lionel Messi knocked to the ground after fans cause ruckus during pitch invasion in Puerto Rico - Watch
Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground after fans invaded the pitch. Here's what happened.
Argentina great Lionel Messi was at the receiving end of an unsavoury incident during Inter Miami's friendly match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle. The incident occurred in the 88th minute of the encounter when some supporters entered the field. The cameras captured the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning superstar being knocked to the ground after fans invaded the pitch. A fan was seen asking for a selfie with the 38-year-old while another asked for his shirt to be signed.
A third supporter was spotted trying to hug Messi from behind. A security guard then tackled the fan, and the scenes ended up dragging the striker to the floor as well.
There was no sign of any injury to Messi. The star, who recently visited India, was seen landing on the fan before he picked himself up and walked away, looking frustrated.
The friendly between the two teams started an hour late due to a disagreement over which colours each team should wear. The argument went on and on, and in the end, there was no solution, as both teams took the field in black.
According to news agency AFP, nearly 20,000 spectators in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, gave Messi a standing ovation when he finally made his presence felt in the game.
Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He is expected to play the upcoming FIFA World Cup for Argentina, marking his sixth appearance at the mega event.
However, he is yet to officially confirm his participation in the tournament, which will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Inter Miami win
Inter Miami won the match 2-1 after Messi scored a penalty kick. The former Barcelona star came in as a substitute at the start of the second half, and he scored the match-winning goal in the 70th minute.
The scoring was opened in the 16th minute after Argentina's Santi Morales scored for Inter Miami. Ecuadorian international Patrik Mercado then levelled the score in the 17th minute.
The friendly was initially scheduled to take place on February 13 but was postponed due to a Messi injury.