Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with $28.3 million in guaranteed compensation, according to a salary release Thursday by the players' union, with Chicago's Robert Lewandowski second.

Lionel Messi in action. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Argentine legend Messi topped the league list revealed by the MLS Players Association with compensation almost $8 million higher than last year, although his figures include only playing compensation and did not include income from other sources.

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Messi signed a contract extension through 2028 last year.

Poland's Lewandowski, who joined the Chicago Fire earlier this year, was second overall with $19.51 million, followed by Orlando's Antoine Griezmann of France at $13.938 million, South Korean star Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC at $11.152 million and Swiss international Breel Embolo of Atlanta United at $10.81 million.

Among MLS clubs, Miami topped all teams in total guaranteed compensation at $59.37 million, with Chicago second at $41.29 million, Atlanta third at $38.35 million, the Los Angeles Galaxy fourth at $34.91 million and LAFC fifth at $32.91 million.

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{{^usCountry}} The league's lowest total team compensation was with the Philadelphia Union at $12.64 million, with Sporting Kansas City second-lowest at $13.30 million and DC United third-lowest at $14.55 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The league's lowest total team compensation was with the Philadelphia Union at $12.64 million, with Sporting Kansas City second-lowest at $13.30 million and DC United third-lowest at $14.55 million. {{/usCountry}}

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The figures are through October 9 and are annualised for players who arrived in the summer transfer period.