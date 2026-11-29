In his first match after a long injury layoff, Jamie Maclaren provided two assists as Mohun Bagan Super Giant ran out 2-1 winners against Churchill Brothers. One week later the Australian, who is the highest scorer in A-League history, scored in the season’s first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL). In a match played at a slow burn and with few clear chances, it was enough.

Sunday’s 1-0 win stretched Mohun Bagan’s unbeaten run to six games after seven rounds more less

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Sunday’s 1-0 win stretched Mohun Bagan’s unbeaten run to six games after seven rounds and extended defending champions East Bengal’s wait for their first win in ISL against their oldest rivals to 12 matches across seven seasons. East Bengal stay on seven points after five matches. Also, on five matches, Bengaluru FC are second with 13 points.

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Antonio Lopez Habas compared the day before a derby to a visit to the dentist but the Spaniard, who can go from calm to cantankerous faster than his team go on a counter-attack, would have been happy with at least how half of that appointment went. The East Bengal end lit flares but missing key players in attack and defence due to injury, their team set out to frustrate Mohun Bagan’s flair in attack.

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{{^usCountry}} By half-time, barring Phurba Lachenpa flapping at a Lallianzula Chhangte free kick, East Bengal had done what their head coach had asked of them. That Alberto Rodriguez made the first half’s best interception to prevent Jay Gupta’s ball from reaching Ake Loba would have felt like a bonus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By half-time, barring Phurba Lachenpa flapping at a Lallianzula Chhangte free kick, East Bengal had done what their head coach had asked of them. That Alberto Rodriguez made the first half’s best interception to prevent Jay Gupta’s ball from reaching Ake Loba would have felt like a bonus. {{/usCountry}}

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With both teams sharing the vast amphitheatre, home and away games mean little but East Bengal played like the visiting side in the match they were hosting. They set up a bank of five and got three in the midfield to stay close to the backline. It cut out Mohun Bagan’s passing lanes on a pitch where the dew made close control difficult.

Mohun Bagan tried using the width of the park through Chhangte and Manvir Singh, shifted Dezan Drazic to the left, got Rodriguez to add numbers and muscle to the midfield and switched to a 4-4-2 but couldn’t find a way in the first half. Barring once, just before the water break.

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Anirudh Thapa timed his run like he did against Uruguay and reached a delivery from Subhasish Bose before Sandip Mandi could challenge but shanked the shot. “We were trapped, especially in the first 30 minutes,” said Panagiotis Dilmperis, the Mohun Bagan head coach.

East Bengal found space through Gupta who would cut in from the left but led by the admirable Rodriguez, adjudged player of the match, Mohun Bagan’s defence held on. Vishal Kaith was stumped once by a Rahul Bheke clearance but Mehtab Singh ensured that Gupta’s shot hit the framework.

East Bengal’s ploy of willing to suffer worked until it didn’t. They emerged first after half-time but Mohun Bagan went ahead with a goal that was a testament to their strength in depth. Liston Colaco and Samir Zeljkovic were introduced on the hour mark and gradually, Mohun Bagan took control of the game.

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Lachenpa was forced into a double save in the 64th minute, first following a Colaco free-kick and then Chhangte’s effort from the rebound. A little earlier, Mehtab Singh slid in to meet Colaco’s delivery that eluded Manvir Singh. And then, Maclaren struck.

Mehtab Singh’s delivery was beautifully cushioned by Colaco, who had replaced Manvir Singh, and Maclaren timed his run to break free between Jeakson Singh and Lalchungnunga and with a toe-poke sent Lachenpa the other way. Another delivery from Mehtab Singh, used as right back, had Thapa going close. Used initially as part of double midfield pivot, Thapa moved up as Mohun Bagan added Chhangte to Maclaren in front and Drazic moved to the left. As the night wore on, Mohun Bagan thrived on Thapa’s energy and as half of the stadium switched on the torch on their phones, the other half went quiet.

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“We knew a win today would mean a huge step forward in the championship race this season,” Dilmperis told the official broadcaster. “And the two subs changed the game for us.” Habas had left the pitch by then after giving the fourth referee a piece of his mind.