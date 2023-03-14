Man City vs RB Leipzig, Porto vs Inter, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL Round of 16 ties?

Premier League holders Manchester City will host German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's Man City are hoping to enter the quarterfinals of Europe's biggest competition at the club level for the sixth straight season. Eyeing their maiden Champions League title triumph in the 2022-2023 season, Man City failed to win the 1st leg against Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

Though Leipzig played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Man City, the Bundesliga side is heading to Etihad Stadium after losing key players Xaver Schlager and Christopher Nkunku. Leipzig also suffered a 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the lead-up to their crucial away fixture against Man City in the Champions League.

Hosts City have won all of their nine Champions League matches against German teams at home. While Man City are set to take on RB Leipzig, Serie A giants Inter Milan will meet FC Porto in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 phase. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Round of 16 2nd-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday. Inter Milan will also lock horns with FC Porto at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches of the Champions League be played?

RB Leipzig will meet Man City at the Etihad Stadium while Inter Milan are set to lock horns with FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.