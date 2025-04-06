Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League: When and where to watch live on TV and online

Manchester United will host arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently placed in the 13th spot in the standings and seek a desperate change in fortunes. Ruben Amorim's side is looking to avoid a relegation battle, so Champions League or Europa League qualification is a distant dream. Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City. (Action Images via Reuters)

England's most successful club has not won the Premier League since 2013, and the struggles have become more rampant in the last two to three seasons.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are currently fifth in the table with 51 points, one point behind Chelsea, who are in the fourth spot.

Pep Guardiola would want his side to show more fight and resolve to ensure a Champions League qualification. Days before the contest, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne announced he would leave the club after the end of the ongoing season.

