Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League: When and where to watch live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Premier League 2024-25: Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City. 

Manchester United will host arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently placed in the 13th spot in the standings and seek a desperate change in fortunes. Ruben Amorim's side is looking to avoid a relegation battle, so Champions League or Europa League qualification is a distant dream.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City. (Action Images via Reuters)
Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City. (Action Images via Reuters)

England's most successful club has not won the Premier League since 2013, and the struggles have become more rampant in the last two to three seasons.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are currently fifth in the table with 51 points, one point behind Chelsea, who are in the fourth spot.

Pep Guardiola would want his side to show more fight and resolve to ensure a Champions League qualification. Days before the contest, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne announced he would leave the club after the end of the ongoing season.

Here are all the streaming details between Manchester United and Manchester City, Premier League match

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place on Sunday, April 6. The match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place at Old Trafford.

Which channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Sunday, April 06, 2025
