Mancini's Italy one match shy of levelling longest unbeaten run in international football after Euro 2020 win

Roberto Mancini has turned the fortunes of the Italian national football team around in just a little over three years after becoming the team's manager. The former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach was put at the helm of affairs of the Azzurri after a disastrous campaign under Gian Piero Ventura saw the team fail to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was a national shock for Italy as they had played in every FIFA World Cup since their failure to qualify in 1958.

Mancini had a tough job at hand as most of the experienced Italian players had either moved on or were beyond their sell-by date, with the exception of the defensive duo of Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The stylish coach put his faith in youngsters as he started to create his own legacy. For long the Italian team had been known to play tactical and defensive football. While Mancini kept his belief in a strong defence, he polished Italy's technical play and introduced a new creative style based on possession and passing.

Under Mancini Italy started to create from the back, rather than depending on long crosses, and gave utmost importance to keeping the ball in possession. Italy scored a record thirty seven goals in the Euro 2020 qualifying matches and then broke their own record by scoring three goals in a European Championship match for the first time in their opener against Turkey.

Another 3-0 result followed against Switzerland before a tactical 1-0 win over Wales helped them top Group A. They then ran into a tough Austria team who held them to a 0-0 stalemate in the round of 16 as the match went into extra time. Italy scored twice in extra time but also conceded one to eventually win 2-1.

The first big test was in the quarter final as they took on an in form Belgium, the world's top ranked team. But Mancini's team produced delightful attacking football in the first half to take a 2-1 lead and then defended well and rode their luck to book a semi-final spot.

The semis put them in front of a turbo charged Spain who ran them ragged in the first half. But a Chiesa goal put Italy ahead, only for Alvaro Morata to snatch a late equaliser. The match was eventually decided on penalties with goal-keeper Donnarumma saving the Italians.

The script was similar in the final but it was Italy who took the initiative after going down early and were definitely the better team on the night.

The victory means Italy are now unbeaten in 34 matches, their best ever run in international football, beating their previous best of 30, attained under the legendary manager Vittorio Pozzo.

During this time Italy won their second FIFA World Cup title (1938) and also the 1936 Olympic gold.

Mancini's team needs to stay unbeaten in their next match to equal the all-time record of 35 matches unbeaten, which is held jointly by Brazil (1993 to 1996) and Spain (2007 to 2009).