There is no denying that Manchester United's glory days are long gone. A club that dominated the Premier League in the 1990s and 2000s has struggled to make its mark in the competition and, 13 years after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, is still searching for his true successor.

Mauricio Pochettino's first assigment as Manchester United's manager is a massive one against Liverpool. (AP Photo) more less

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Several high-profile managers, including Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Erik ten Hag, arrived with impressive reputations but failed to deliver. Michael Carrick, a former United midfielder, became the latest casualty of the club's decline, with the job now handed to Mauricio Pochettino.

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There is a debate over whether United are years late in appointing Pochettino, who is known for developing young players, something he did particularly well during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. Late or not, United are in a big mess, and the 54-year-old has an uphill task ahead of him.

Pochettino's first assignment is against Manchester United's biggest rivals, Liverpool. Usually, a new manager gets some time to get their bearings but that may not be the case when these two sides meet. A win at Anfield will make the Argentine an instant hero among United fans, while a defeat will put added pressure on him straight away.

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{{^usCountry}} Liverpool's season has not been as smooth as they would have expected, but they remain in the top four after 10 matches. Manchester United, meanwhile, are languishing in 18th place, inside the relegation zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liverpool's season has not been as smooth as they would have expected, but they remain in the top four after 10 matches. Manchester United, meanwhile, are languishing in 18th place, inside the relegation zone. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite all the problems United have faced this season, Liverpool have a problem of their own, and it is an unusual one. Anfield, usually their fortress, has not been the same this season, with results failing to go their way on home soil.

Under Andoni Iraola, the Reds have picked up just five points from their five home league games, with only Nottingham Forest (four) and Crystal Palace (three) faring worse. Their only win at home came against Brighton, while they have dropped points against Forest and Fulham and suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal. The lack of goals has also been a concern, with Liverpool scoring just four times at Anfield and drawing a blank against Fulham, City and Arsenal.

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Despite sitting well above Manchester United in the table, Liverpool have a lower xG than their rivals this season. The Reds have an xG of 15.82, compared to United's 17.59, according to Opta Analyst.

Alexander Isak has found his scoring touch, with seven Premier League goals putting him second on the league's scoring charts. However, Liverpool are still waiting for their other big-money signing, Florian Wirtz, to find the kind of form that convinced them to bring him in from Bayer Leverkusen. Bradley Barcola is still adjusting to the Premier League after his time in Ligue 1. With Dominik Szoboszlai fit for Sunday's big clash, Iraola will be relieved in the midfield department.

Defence, though, remains one area where Liverpool have looked solid. Virgil van Dijk continues to hold the backline together, while the arrival of Ronald Araujo has proved to be one of their best transfer moves in recent times. Playing at right-back, Araujo has been a revelation, using his pace to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. Liverpool could look to make his move permanent next season.

United's mess can't be fixed overnight

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For Manchester United, the problems are spread across almost every department. Their defensive shortcomings are nothing new, but the goals conceded early in games against Como, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Brentford and Aston Villa have become a worrying pattern. The quality in the backline is still a concern, and that is not something Pochettino can fix overnight. Changes in personnel may eventually be needed.

For now, Pochettino must find a way to bring some stability to the defence. Players like Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw need to offer greater security at the back rather than leave spaces for opponents to exploit whenever United move forward and build their attacks.

Bruno Fernandes has also endured an inconsistent campaign, with his form falling short of the standards he set last season. However, the Portuguese midfielder has delivered when United needed him, playing a key role in recent comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa. His creativity remains central to United's attack.

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The Argentine manager may not be able to change much in his first game, as fixing United's problems will likely take time. However, one area that needs immediate attention is the players' work rate. United are among the lowest in the league for distance covered, averaging 112.5 kilometres per game, with only Liverpool (111.2) behind them, according to the Opta Analyst. In 18th place after 10 games, they can hardly afford to keep falling short physically.

United fans have already shown their frustration with the team's performances this season. Even if results do not turn around immediately, the players can still win back their support through their efforts on the pitch. Showing the fight and commitment needed in these difficult times will go a long way toward helping United climb out of the relegation zone.

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