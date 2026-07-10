Mbappe and the pace that creates space

New Delhi: Kylian Mbappe is a one-man counterattack; a threat that is clear and present at all times. At the heart of it all is the fear created by his pace, which FIFA recorded at a peak of 37.6 km/h — the fastest among all players — during the 2026 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe during France’s quarter final match against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

In 2018, he left Argentina standing in the round of 16. The then 19-year-old was deep in the French half when he pounced on an errant pass and set off on a run that woke the world up to his talent.

There was something of the Brazilian Ronaldo about his surge, a comparison acknowledged by France coach Didier Deschamps back then. “Ronaldo was very, very quick,” he said. “But I think Kylian is even quicker.”

It’s 2026... he’s still running; still very quick; and still scoring goals made in footballing heaven. There is now an added layer of experience too – Mbappe is the skipper, playing to his own tune and well aware of how his gift terrorises defences.

The thing about pace is that you either have it or you don’t. And if you don’t, the directness of it all makes defenders only think of ways to disrupt it before it reaches unstoppable proportions.

That’s what happened in the 25th minute of the quarter-final against Morocco when Noussair Mazraoui fouled Mbappe in the box. One second, Morocco were near the French goal, the other, Mbappe was blitzing down the left. A drop of the shoulder saw him get past Mazraoui, who could only counter with a clumsy challenge.

The resulting penalty was saved but that moment spooked Morocco. The idea that he might get behind them saw them drop deeper and not risk trying to hit France through counter-attacks.

In football, true pace isn’t just about running fast. It is the tactical power to break defensive lines, forcing opponents to retreat and panic. Because the fast player warps the rules of space and time on the pitch, defenders must abandon their shape just to survive.

Then, gaps start to open up. France’s first goal was a case in point. When any defender faces up to Mbappe, the pace which could help him slip by is a huge consideration. Add to that the fact that he can shoot with his left or right foot, inside or outside the box, and the defender is dealing with a nightmare.

Moroccan defender Issa Diop, who played with Mbappe in the France U-19s, didn’t quite know how to stop his former teammate. Get too close and he’ll glide by. Stay half-a-foot too deep and he’ll unleash a shot.

Feet together, Diop stayed just a little back and that led to the opening goal as Mbappe used the defender’s body as a shield to fox the goalkeeper by curling one into the far corner.

Now, Mbappe and France were truly motoring along and the France skipper was involved in the second goal as well. His run created some extra space for Ousmane Dembele (who isn’t a slow poke himself) to slot one in.

A video from the France dressing room is doing the rounds and it features France coach Didier Deschamps telling a young Kylian Mbappe just one thing: “Pace is your quality.”

It was true then, and it still is. Deschamps does not force his captain to do long endurance runs. Instead, he designs the tactics to let Mbappe save his energy, keep his legs fresh, and use his explosive speed to break past the defensive line.

Mbappe has the pace that creates space and sometimes tears through it as well. It is his and France’s greatest superpower.

As Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said: “We have to recognise that they’re a great team. They have excellent players. They have very talented forwards – and they run.”