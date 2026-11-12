Michael Carrick out: Dawn of a new era or same old, same old?

“Changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas?” Lisandro Martinez’s question will remain unanswered for now because the conversation has shifted to what has become an annual autumn/winter affair at Manchester United: changing the head coach. So, goodbye Michael Carrick and an (almost certain) hello Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick (REUTERS)

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Since this has happened for the third time in three seasons, Martinez questioning the competence of those who hire and fire coaches is relevant but things work differently at a club that once won a record 13 Premier League titles but are now in the relegation zone with one win in 10 games.

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“You are going down with City,” Aston Villa supporters chanted at Old Trafford on Sunday. This, in the same month that news broke of 16-year-old JJ Gabriel wanting to leave the club for Real Madrid.

Even when they were relegated, Manchester United had not started this poorly. That was in 1973-74, the drop made worse by the fact that it was Denis Law, part of Manchester United’s Holy Trinity immortalised in bronze outside Old Trafford, who scored with a back-heel for Manchester City.

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{{^usCountry}} So, Carrick’s position, even after the comeback against Roma, the chaotic, back-from-the-brink draw against Aston Villa and flashes of what could have been against Chelsea, was untenable. Trailing 0-2 inside four minutes was the earliest Manchester United had leaked a brace in Premier League history. Shipping 30 goals in all competitions is the most by any team in Europe’s top five. Something had to give. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, Carrick’s position, even after the comeback against Roma, the chaotic, back-from-the-brink draw against Aston Villa and flashes of what could have been against Chelsea, was untenable. Trailing 0-2 inside four minutes was the earliest Manchester United had leaked a brace in Premier League history. Shipping 30 goals in all competitions is the most by any team in Europe’s top five. Something had to give. {{/usCountry}}

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Appointed last January to replace Ruben Amorim who had come in for Erik ten Hag in October 2024, Carrick, 45, had spectacularly turned things around. Manchester United took 39 points from 17 Premier League matches, the most by any team. They finished third, returned to the Champions League and were helmed by a club legend who understood the club's ethos and whose son trains at the United academy.

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Injuries and a lack of squad depth notwithstanding, it made the fall, beginning with a defeat to promoted Hull City, even more stunning.ALSO READ: Michael Carrick sacked by Manchester United

Again, Martinez’s comment can be instructive. “Everyone analysed how we played, so we needed to change because if we didn’t, we would be left behind,” the Argentina international said in that flash interview after the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Carrick achieved results by reverting players to their positions. That meant Bruno Fernandes playing further up and Kobbie Mainoo’s career being resurrected. For progress, the club needed to buy in summer but they chose to strengthen only the midfield.

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The gaping hole at left-back remained. Luke Shaw started every Premier League game last term but he was injured. Diogo Dalot, who has seen nine managers come and go, is the symptom, not the problem. Benjamin Sesko is injured and the club do not have a No.9. “Expected more from up,” said Martinez. He meant signings.

Problem is: if you don’t sell, you can’t buy. Manchester United have players few want. Dalot would be on that list along with Joshua Zirkjee, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire in his present avatar, Noussair Mazroui and Mason Mount. The list is by no means complete.

Before they were sacked, Carrick’s predecessors wanted Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Frenkie de Jong – players who have the experience and can be leaders in the change room. They got Cristiano Ronaldo before he moved to Saudi Arabia.

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How much of this is on Carrick? Not a jot, think Manchester United fans. In fruity language, they target their anger at and seek accountability from Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, chief executive and director of football respectively, men in black responsible for Carrick’s hiring, firing and now his replacement. Television cameras turn to these former Manchester City employees when things go south on the pitch. Of which there has been a lot of late.

And, of course, to the owners. “History. Dignity. Honour. You stole it all,” said a banner at Old Trafford on Sunday. Another one from an earlier game said in capital letters: MUFC/Created by a dog/Broken by a horse/Destroyed by Snake$ and Rat$.”

It told the story of a club rescued in 1901 because the captain’s St Bernard had been lost and found, the transfer of power from the Edwards family to the Glazers because the latter bought shares from those who had got into a tiff with Alex Ferguson over a horse and minority owner Jim Ratcliffe. A club that was run well and won things is now saddled with debt, a leaking roof and former players making a career in punditry by dissing it.

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All of this has led to what Martinez said in that brief interview. Players’ body language tends to become negative when things don’t go their way, he said. Lenny Yoro’s back-header, Dalot’s foul on Alysson, Senne Lemmens’s errors and failure to protect a 2-0 lead against Brighton (Carabao Cup) were proof of how brittle this squad is. “Standards,” said a banner with picture of former legends at one game. Never has one word conveyed so much.

An article in The Guardian last month pointed out that only Matt Busby and Ferguson have “knocked the club into shape.” John Brewin then analyses how their outsize influence meant the job became a poisoned chalice for those who came after.

Into this cauldron (likely) enters Pochettino, 54, whose foul on Michael Owen led to David Beckham exorcising the ghosts of the 1998 World Cup. Pochettino, who spoke with AC Milan before the World Cup and then renewed vows with USA, made Harry Kane better, transformed Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur. He took Chelsea to a final and a semi-final in England, won the league in France and who knows how USA would have fared in the World Cup had the Balogun saga not blown up in their face.

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But can he get a squad that regularly runs less than their opponents to adopt the kind of aggressive, pressing game he is known for?

Manchester United are said to have been wanting him for 10 years but, after paying what should be a massive severance fee, are they getting him at the right time? Will Manchester United be able to work the transfer market like they need to? “It’s hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain,” from the Guns N’ Roses feels evocative as one comes in after another bites the dust. Or, days after Manchester United marked 40 years of Ferguson joining, will this be the start of a new era? If he joins during the break, Pochettino’s first assignment will be Liverpool at Anfield.