New Zealand out of FIFA Women's World Cup following 0-0 draw with Switzerland as Swiss advance

New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday in the Women’s World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history. Switzerland's players celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland(AP)

The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win Monday against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.

Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the tie against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians' simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.

New Zealand controlled the pace for long stretches of the match and had its chances to score, outshooting Switzerland 12-3. Jacqui Hand knocked a shot off the right post in the 24th minute.

All of Forsyth Barr Stadiums 25,947 seats were filled — the only one of Dunedin’s six tournament matches to sell out. The raucous crowd stomped and cheered all night, to no avail.

The tournament began July 20 with New Zealand upsetting Norway 1-0, but the Ferns failed to score from the 48th minute of that match through two more games. They lost their previous match 1-0 against the Philippines.

KEY MOMENTS

Esson moved into an offensive position several times in the last minutes of the match. She managed a header off a corner kick, but it was off-frame.

WHY IT MATTERS

Switzerland becomes one of two teams from Group A to advance to the round of 16. It’s only the team’s second time in the knockout round — the first was in the Swiss' only previous Women’s World Cup in 2015.

The New Zealanders’ failure to score puts an end to their Women’s World Cup run.

WHAT’S NEXT

Switzerland will play either Spain or Japan from Group C, pending a match between those teams on Monday to decide the top two places in that group.

New Zealand is done for the Women's World Cup.

