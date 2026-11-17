One training session and little scope to adjust to the seven-and-a-half-hour time difference before playing New Zealand who are 50 places above India in the FIFA rankings. Six Mohun Bagan players joining a training camp but not travelling for the Unity Cup. A half-league last season and key players missing the year’s last international window due to injury.

Kolkata: India�s head coach Khalid Jamil during a press conference ahead of the International friendly football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10_05_2026_000195B) (PTI)

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Khalid Jamil cited them as facts and not excuses – there is no getting around a bad result, he said – when asked to evaluate 2026 where India won one from eight.

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“I know we risked our reputation by playing teams that were part of the last World Cup,” the men’s football team head coach told HT from the Christchurch airport as Monday slipped into Tuesday. “But, sometimes you should choose not to play safe. We have to test ourselves. So, I am proud of the players and the staff. As for the results, well, they are my mistakes.”

There is one risk Jamil will not take: of playing when not ready. “We practiced one day and went (to New Zealand). Next time, I will not take that risk. When you play a good team, you need good preparation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} India lost 0-5 and 0-3 to New Zealand in Darren Bazeley’s last set of games in charge of the All Whites. On Tuesday, New Zealand named former Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham as head coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India lost 0-5 and 0-3 to New Zealand in Darren Bazeley’s last set of games in charge of the All Whites. On Tuesday, New Zealand named former Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham as head coach. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking over airport announcements on a video call, Jamil said there were a number of reasons why India were disappointing. Missing Anwar Ali, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad and Vikram Partap Singh to injuries was one. The time difference was another.

“Then, the start was not good. We conceded two early goals, both from individual errors, and then a third. 5-0 was not good but the reality was that we were playing a good team. We had to change in the next game and we did.”

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In the second game, India deployed a low block with a back five but conceded two goals from corner-kicks – one due to poor goalkeeping and the second because of shoddy marking – and one from a cross.

Jamil had also spoken of goals that could have been avoided after the 0-4 defeat to Brazil here last month. Asked why that keeps happening, he said: “Mainly it is due to a drop in concentration. And that is happening because the level is higher. One small mistake can be costly against teams like these,” he said.

Allowance for mistakes though is crucial, he said. “How will you improve otherwise? You err once, twice and get it right the third time.”

Appointed in August 2025, in his first full year in charge Jamil, 49, didn’t back away from playing seven matches against teams ranked higher than India who are 138th.

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Home friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay were preceded by matches against Jamaica and Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup London and followed by two games away to New Zealand. India lost six of them, shipping 22 goals and scoring two; their only win came in March against Hong Kong in an inconsequential Asian Cup qualifier.

“Look, I got stuck with two things: injuries and availability of players. I am not getting players when I want them. Only before the match against Panama did I get what I wanted and there were no injury issues. And we did okay.” India led Panama, ranked 94 places above them, 1-0 till the 68th minute and squandered two chances to win the game which ended 1-1.

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“It’s been a year where I have learnt a lot. We need to be patient but I will need time and players should be available when I call and not just in the window. You know what happened before the Unity Cup. That is not right.” With Mohun Bagan players not travelling, India left for London with 18 players.

On his watch, India have slipped five places in the rankings. Jamil also failed to resuscitate an Asian Cup qualification campaign that started to unravel under Igor Stimac and Manolo Marquez. That didn’t deter him from testing India against teams in the world top 50 as he rebuilds with an eye on the 2030 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to start next year.

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“I have been given a job and I would like to complete it. Beech mein chor ke jana, hands up karna nahi (leaving in the middle, putting up your hands). That is not me,” he said.