Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane pledged to return and help his injury-ravaged side for the "business end of the season" after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on Saturday.

Harry Kane promises comeback after surgery, targets business end of season. (AFP) more less

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Kane limped off after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw with Cologne in their Bundesliga match on Friday, the club confirming the England captain had torn a ligament in his ankle.

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Bayern issued a statement Saturday saying the Ballon d'Or winner had "successfully undergone surgery" on his left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program," Bayern said, with the injury expected to keep Kane out for three to four months.

Kane posted a picture on social media from his hospital bed on Saturday, vowing to work his way back to fitness this season.

"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} "I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season." {{/usCountry}}

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Kane shared a quote from three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Julian Edelman: "tough times don't last, tough people do", while thanking his supporters for their messages of support.

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Kane has a history of ankle issues although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

England coach Thomas Tuchel will be keeping a keen eye out on how England's most capped player's rehabilitation progresses.

England play Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals in late March.

- Bayern's casualty ward -

The injury comes at a difficult time for Bayern, who are currently missing several players, particularly up front.

Bayern have been without Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and captain Manuel Neuer in recent weeks.

On Friday, Michael Olise -- one of Bayern's few remaining forwards -- went down after a tackle late in the first-half.

Despite continuing until the break, the France star did not return for the second-half.

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Olise's departure left 18-year-old Germany winger Lennart Karl as the most experienced member of Bayern's forward line, alongside defender Nathaniel Brown, who was moved up to the left wing.

The defending Bundesliga champions did however receive some rare good news on Friday, midfielder Jamal Musiala and coach Vincent Kompany both returned after long lay-offs.

Kompany returned to the dugout with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed on the training pitch before being hospitalised with meningeal irritation in October.

Musiala came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining in his first appearance in two months.

Diaz is in line to return from injury for Bayern's Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday, while Kompany said early indications suggested Olise's condition was not serious.

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"It's just a precautionary measure, I believe," Kompany said. "I'm hopeful Michael will be back Monday."

Bayern remain the last unbeaten team in all competitions in Europe's top five leagues, but Friday's draw means Borussia Dortmund can leapfrog the Bavarians into top spot in the table with a win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

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