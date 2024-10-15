Pep Guardiola approached by FA to take over as England's manager: Report

The Football Association (FA) is considering appointing Pep Guardiola as the England national team's next manager. Guardiola's current tenure at Manchester City is drawing to a close next summer, and The Times has indicated that the FA reached out to him informally at the season's outset, though a reply is still pending. Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (AFP)

Roy Keane, the ex-Manchester United midfielder, has publicly encouraged the FA to secure the services of the City manager. Speaking as an ITV pundit following England's 3-1 victory over Finland on Sunday, Keane emphasized, “Go for the best. Pep’s contract ends in the summer.”

In terms of his future, Guardiola has maintained a stance of uncertainty. “Leaving City? That’s not accurate. I haven’t made up my mind yet,” he declared on the Italian TV program Che tempo Che Fa, as per Sky Italia's coverage. He further clarified, “And it’s also incorrect to assume I’ll be the next England manager. If I had made a decision, I would announce it... I’m equally uncertain; anything is possible.”

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has led the team to six Premier League victories, including four consecutive titles, and a Champions League win, making him an exceptionally strong candidate for the England role should he opt for a new challenge. Nonetheless, Thomas Tuchel, with his background at Paris St Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, currently leads as the favorite among bookmakers.

In the interim, Lee Carsley, the England Under-21s manager, is set to lead the senior team through the upcoming Nations League group stage matches next month, following Gareth Southgate’s departure post-Euro 2024. Carsley has already managed three wins and a loss in this temporary capacity.

The FA has chosen not to comment on its process for selecting a new manager, while Manchester City has remained silent on the speculative reports.