Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo in spotlight as Portugal seek spark after flat opener
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Portugal face Uzbekistan in a crucial Group K clash after a flat 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Cristiano Ronaldo remains central to the focus as Roberto Martinez's side looks for a sharper attacking rhythm.
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal face Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium in Houston, with Group K already demanding a response from both sides. Roberto Martinez's team opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, leaving Portugal level with the Congolese on one point and chasing Colombia, which beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's first-round match. Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing at a record sixth World Cup, remains the headline figure, but Portugal also carry major quality through Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and the returning Ruben Dias. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup after eight failed qualification bids, arrive under Fabio Cannavaro with no points but with threats from Eldor Shomurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov and Abbosek Fazullaev, its scorer against Colombia. A Portugal win would steady their campaign before the Colombia clash; an Uzbekistan defeat could leave them on the edge....Read More
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Ronaldo still searching for his World Cup rhythm
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's biggest storylin, but the opening game showed why scrutiny is not going away. He struggled to impose himself against DR Congo, missed key chances and extended his golless run in major tournaments. Against Uzbekistan, Portugal need more than presence from their captain, they need end product.
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Can Portugal turn control into conviction?
Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Portugal's draw against DR Congo was not disastrous, but it did leave Roberto Martinez's side needing sharper execution against Uzbekistan. The quality gap is obvious on paper, yet World Cup groups can turn uncomfortable quickly. For Portugal, this is less about survival and more about restoring authority before the Colombia test.