Leipzig vs Man City, Inter vs Porto, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL Round of 16 matches?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Premier League holders will miss the services of veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against RB Leipzig. Premier League giants Man City have touched down Leipzig to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase on Thursday. Falling two points behind Premier League table-toppers Arsenal, Guardiola's Man City played out a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Man City had locked horns with Leipzig last season in the Champions League group stage. Guardiola's Man City were stunned by Leipzig, who won the home tie 2-1 last season. The Bundesliga side was thrashed by Man City 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. De Bruyne, who has provided 18 assists in 31 matches in all competitions, will miss tonight's match due to illness. Defender Aymeric Laporte is ruled out of the clash with an unspecified illness.

A total of 12 goals were scored across the two matches between Man City and Leipzig in the Champions League last season. The Bundesliga side has been drawn against an English side for the third time in the Champions League. Visitors Man City have suffered defeat in only one of their last 17 games against German opponents in Europe's biggest competition at the club level. While Leipzig will host Man City, Serie A giants Inter Milan are scheduled to take on FC Porto in the 1st leg of the Champions League Round of 16 stage. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Round of 16 first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday. Inter Milan will also lock horns with FC Porto at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches of the Champions League be played?

RB Leipzig will meet Man City at Red Bull Arena while Inter Milan are set to host FC Porto at San Siro on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Inter Milan vs FC Porto in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

