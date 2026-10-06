Rio Ferdinand hits out at Jorge Jesus over Cristiano Ronaldo fallout: ‘The coach has to apologise, otherwise…’

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portuguese football camp midway through the international break, the football community was shell-shocked. Jorge Jesus suddenly came under scrutiny for his treatment of the legendary forward. Many criticised Jesus, but some supported his bold decisions. Portugal have won four matches in a row under his guidance and looked a better unit on the field compared to their underperformance in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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The dispute started last week when Jesus kept 41-year-old Ronaldo on the bench during Portugal's win over Norway. After finding out he would not start against Denmark, Ronaldo left the team on Wednesday. In Ronaldo's absence, Portugal became the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals, with two group games still to play.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo's former teammate Rio Ferdinand, who often supports him and is a close friend, criticised Jesus for misjudging the situation.
Ferdinand believes Jesus must publicly admit his mistake over the Ronaldo situation and warns that failing to do so could cost the Portugal coach his job.
"The coach has to apologise, otherwise he will be sacked," he said on his own "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast. "He needs to come out publicly and say: I admit I misjudged this situation."
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The former Manchester United defender stated that if the Ronaldo situation didn't get solved in time, their social media followers will hit rock bottom soon.
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The former Manchester United defender stated that if the Ronaldo situation didn't get solved in time, their social media followers will hit rock bottom soon.
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"The number of followers will reach 10 million tomorrow if things carry on like this," he added.
“Portugal have to sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo”
Ferdinand said Jesus should have a direct conversation with Ronaldo and clearly explain his plans for the Portugal captain's role going forward.
"They have to sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo and tell him: this is what I want to do, and if you don't want to be part of it, tell me, but this is how things are going to go," he said.
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The Englishman further backed Ronaldo's continued involvement with Portugal, but said Jesus needs to decide how best to use him while balancing the team's needs with managing the veteran forward.
"I believe in him," he added. "The question here is: will he be a starter, or an impactful substitute in matches, or a starter in some matches and a substitute in others? That is the conversation that needs to be had."
"These coaches get paid to manage a team, but they also get paid to manage individuals," he said.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Home/Sports/Football/Rio Ferdinand hits out at Jorge Jesus over Cristiano Ronaldo fallout: ‘The coach has to apologise, otherwise…’
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