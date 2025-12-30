Robert Lewandowski sheds light on Barcelona asking him to stop scoring goals to avoid bonus: ‘It was no small thing’

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona when they were dealing with financial struggles.(AP) Robert Lewandowski has opened up on the sensitive circumstances surrounding his debut season at Barcelona, shedding light on the club’s financial challenges. Robert Lewandowski has revealed that Barcelona asked him to hold back on scoring goals toward the closing stages of his debut season, as reaching certain targets would have triggered an additional bonus payment to Bayern Munich under his transfer agreement. The Polish striker had pushed hard for his move from Bayern at a time when Barcelona were dealing with serious financial constraints, even agreeing to a personal pay cut to complete the switch. However, the deal with Bayern included performance-based clauses linked to the number of goals he scored. With Barcelona having already sealed the league title, the club reportedly urged Lewandowski to avoid crossing those thresholds to manage their finances.

Lewandowski has opened up on the sensitive circumstances surrounding his debut season at Barcelona, shedding light on the club’s financial challenges. The Polish striker addressed the reported request with caution, stressing his respect for the club and suggesting it was part of a broader effort to protect Barcelona’s long-term interests.

"There are things I don’t want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot. I was aware of the club’s situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club," Lewandowski explained, framing the request as part of a wider effort to stabilise the club."

Lewandowski has been a pivotal presence for Barcelona since his arrival, consistently delivering at the highest level. In three and a half seasons with the club, he has scored 109 goals in 165 matches across all competitions, continuing to lead the attack as Barcelona undergo a period of change both on and off the field.

“I wondered whether to score a goal or not”: Lewandowski

The Polish striker further elaborated on the situation, explaining that the request was tied to a bonus clause at a time when Barcelona were trying to save every possible euro. While he accepted the reasoning, the striker admitted the episode lingered in his mind and briefly made him question his natural instinct to score.

"In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either," he said. "I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not," he added.