VENICE, Italy — Serie A team Venezia is hoping Davide Nicola can pull off another escape after hiring him as coach on Wednesday to replace the fired Giovanni Stroppa.

Serie A team Venezia turns to escape specialist Davide Nicola with 0 points after 6 matches

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Nicola has a reputation as an escape specialist, having helped Crotone, Salernitana and Empoli avoid relegation in recent seasons.

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The 53-year-old Nicola might be facing one of his toughest tests yet, however, with Venezia bottom of Serie A, with zero points after six matches and having conceded 16 goals and scored just five.

“I chose Venezia because I see a long-term vision, a strong desire to build something meaningful, and significant opportunities for growth at this club,” Nicola said in a club statement. “I’ve watched the team play in these opening matches, and I’ve seen a positive chemistry among the players.

“As for me, I’m incredibly enthusiastic and hungry for success. I have an immense desire to get back out on the pitch and achieve our goal of securing survival.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nicola faces a tough start as Venezia plays Napoli, Inter Milan and Como in three of its next four matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nicola faces a tough start as Venezia plays Napoli, Inter Milan and Como in three of its next four matches. {{/usCountry}}

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Venezia said Nicola has been given a two-year contract, starting Thursday and running to the end of the 2027-28 season.

“In my profession, what matters most to me is the ability to create emotions and write chapters of history that will stand the test of time,” Nicola said. “That must be our goal, and we have to achieve it together with our fans.”

When Nicola helped Crotone avoid relegation he marked the occasion by cycling 1,300 kilometers from Crotone to his hometown of Vigone outside Turin. He celebrated keeping Salernitana in the top flight by walking more than 280 kilometers from Salerno to Rome to visit the Vatican and meet Pope Francis.

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It is the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season after Paolo Vanoli replaced Fabio Grosso at Fiorentina, Raffaele Palladino took over from Domenico Tedesco at Bologna and Alberto Gilardino replaced Carlos Cuesta at Parma.

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