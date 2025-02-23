Shalulile's 55-second goal helps leaders Sundowns win

Namibia captain Peter Shalulile scored the fastest goal of the South African Premiership season after 55 seconds for leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a 4-1 win over TS Galaxy at the weekend. HT Image

Seeking a record extending eighth consecutive title, Sundowns remain 12 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have three matches in hand.

Sundowns have 48 points from 18 matches in the 30-round championship, Pirates 36 from 15 and third-placed Sekhukhune United 31 from 18.

While Sundowns cruised to victory in Pretoria over Galaxy, to avenge a 1-0 loss 11 days earlier, Pirates had to come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Cape Town City in Soweto.

Since shocking Sundowns at home, Galaxy have lost three straight matches in all competitions. Their hopes of a double over the title-holders faded when Victor Letsoalo was red-carded in the first half.

After Shalulile dealt a swift blow to sixth-placed Galaxy, Iqraam Rayners struck in the seventh minute to double the lead before Sphiwe Mahlangu almost immediately halved the deficit.

Jayden Adams restored Sundowns' two-goal advantage before half-time and Rayners struck again three minutes into the second half.

Haashim Domingo gave off-form Cape Town a surprise first-half lead and Tshegofatso Mabasa levelled for Pirates midway through the second half.

Goodman Mosele came off the bench for his first appearance of the season and grabbed the 87th-minute winner, nodding the ball into the net after his shot rebounded off the crossbar.

"This was an important win we cannot afford to drop points at home," said Pirates' Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.

"The winning goal was not beautiful, but it was vital. Cape Town are the latest of many teams to raise their game when they face us."

Gavin Hunt, 60, of SuperSport United became the first coach to be in charge at 1,000 matches since the Premier Soccer League was formed in 1996 when his side hosted Golden Arrows in Pretoria.

The teams were drawing 1-1 at half-time when the match was abandoned due to a power outage. No generator was available to provide alternate electricity.

