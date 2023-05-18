Singapore set to host premier football clubs at the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football

Singapore is gearing up for some exciting football action as the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig is set to take place from 26 July to 2 August. The festival, organized by TEG Sport, will feature renowned football clubs including Liverpool FC, Leicester City FC, FC Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Roma. The National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub will be the venue for this thrilling event. Singapore Festival of Football will see some of the biggest clubs participate

Football fans can look forward to an exceptional line-up of matches, starting with the opening game, the Tiger Cup between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Roma on 26 July.

Liverpool FC, the defending champions, will play two matches at the National Stadium. They will first defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Leicester City FC on 30 July. On 2 August, Liverpool FC will contest the Singapore Trophy against Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern Munich, making their highly anticipated return to Singapore since their last visit in 2017. Open training sessions will also be conducted by Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC, and FC Bayern Munich, providing fans with a unique opportunity to witness their favorite teams in action.

Besyond the thrilling matches, fans can immerse themselves in a week-long Fan Interactive Festival Village, featuring engaging activities and a wide range of food and beverage options. The village will be open to the public on training and match days, as well as on 1 August, a day before the final match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich.

The Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig marks the first large-scale football event with multiple matches featuring European clubs in Singapore since 2019. Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the festival reaffirms Singapore's position as a premier host of major events in the region. The National Stadium will bring together elements from iconic stadiums such as England's Anfield and Germany's Allianz Arena, creating an electrifying atmosphere for fans to enjoy international football matches.

STB’s Chief Executive Keith Tan said: “We are excited to build on the success of last year’s match to offer a star-studded week of football that will attract passionate fans from around the region. The Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig will be a major highlight in our vibrant calendar of events this year, and we look forward to fans and visitors enjoying the action on the field as well as outside the field, experiencing what our city has to offer.”

