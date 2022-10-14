Home / Sports / Football / Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup

Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup

football
Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:15 PM IST

With a population of less than three million - of whom just 380,000 are Qatari nationals - Qatar faces a shortage of personnel as it gears up for the month-long FIFA soccer tournament kicking off on Nov. 20.

The FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar this year.(via REUTERS)
The FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar this year.(via REUTERS)
Reuters |

Spain will not send riot police to Qatar to help safeguard the upcoming soccer World Cup as had been requested by the Middle Eastern country, the Spanish interior ministry said on Friday.

The ministry would not provide any further comment on the decision, and only confirmed an earlier report on Cadena Ser radio, which said Spain had been mulling whether to send around 115 officers to Qatar but ultimately refused.

With a population of less than three million - of whom just 380,000 are Qatari nationals - Qatar faces a shortage of personnel as it gears up for the month-long FIFA soccer tournament kicking off on Nov. 20.

Last month, Turkey announced it would send more than 3,000 riot police to help Qatar stage soccer's showpiece event.

Qatar has come under severe scrutiny from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup qatar
fifa world cup qatar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out