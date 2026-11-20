Spain will face France in the Nations League quarterfinals in a rematch of their World Cup semifinal.

Nations League draw offers up World Cup rematch between Spain-France (AP and AFP Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

England will play Norway in another World Cup rematch, but another matchup between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé was the standout prospect from the Nations League draw made Friday.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Spain beat France 2-0 in July on its way to a World Cup title. England beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal pairings Friday were the Netherlands against title holder Portugal and Belgium against Germany.

The quarterfinals will be played March 25-30. The winners advance to the Final Four mini tournament from June 9-13 to be hosted by one of the teams. The host should be decided Dec. 7 at UEFA’s executive committee meeting in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Nations League quarterfinals were thrilling in 2025

These quarterfinals have been set a high bar by the previous edition in March 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Then, three of the four quarterfinals went to extra time in the second leg — two to penalty shootouts — and included 3-3 draws between Spain and the Netherlands and Germany against Italy, when the Italians trailed 3-0 at halftime. Portugal beat Denmark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, three of the four quarterfinals went to extra time in the second leg — two to penalty shootouts — and included 3-3 draws between Spain and the Netherlands and Germany against Italy, when the Italians trailed 3-0 at halftime. Portugal beat Denmark {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Portugal advanced to the Final Four by beating Denmark 5-2 after extra time in the second leg.

Belarus to face Israel in neutral countries

Belarus was drawn to play Israel in the promotion-relegation playoffs for a place in second tier League B. Neither team has played games on home soil for at least the last three years for security and political reasons.

Current UEFA rules mean each must choose a neutral venue for their “home” leg which opens the possibility of playing both games in the same stadium back-to-back.