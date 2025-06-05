Spain vs France Live Streaming UEFA Nations League semifinal: Where to watch ESP vs FRA live match online and on TV

Spain vs France Live Streaming UEFA Nations League semifinal: European giants Spain and France are set to collide in a high-stakes semi-final at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. The winner of this blockbuster encounter will go on to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final. Lamine Yamal will be back in action and take on a familiar foe from La Liga, Kylian Mbappe, in the all-important clash. Yamal consistently outperformed Mbappe in every clash between their respective clubs last season, emerging as the standout player whenever the two faced off. Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semifinal: Check Live Streaming details.(AFP)

The 17-year-old also got the better of Mbappe's France in the Euros 2024, when Spain emerged victorious in the semifinal courtesy a brilliant goal from the Barcelona winger.

Launched in 2018, the Nations League may not carry the legacy or prestige of football’s traditional international tournaments and has faced criticism for congesting an already packed schedule. However, as Spain and France have demonstrated in recent years, it can serve as an ideal platform for building momentum toward bigger successes.

France are missing first-choice defenders Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Jules Kounde, along with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while six players will be involved after Saturday's Champions League final.

Here are the streaming details for Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final:

Where is Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final being played?

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

When will Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final be played?

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final will start at 12:30 AM IST on 6 June 2025.

Where will Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final be broadcast in India?

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final be live-streamed in India?

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League 2025 semi-final will be live-streamed on SonyLiv in India.