The El Cholo identity continues to thrive at Atletico Madrid, with the Argentine scripting history by becoming the manager with the most wins in La Liga history. Diego Simeone took charge of Atletico in 2011, at a time when the club was rarely considered in the same bracket as Real Madrid or Barcelona, with La Liga largely seen as a two-club race. But he has transformed Atletico into a side capable of going toe-to-toe with the two Spanish giants and challenging them for the title.

Diego Simeone's 15-year Atletico story: An identity built on belief, grit and silverwares (REUTERS) more less

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He joined Atletico when Barcelona had Pep Guardiola at the helm and Real Madrid were managed by Jose Mourinho. Fifteen years later, Simeone is still in charge at Atletico, while Barcelona have gone through several managers, including Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde, Ronald Koeman and Xavi, and are currently led by Hansi Flick. Real Madrid, too, have seen numerous changes in the dugout, with Mourinho now back at the helm.

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Atletico's trophy cabinet may not be as rich as those of Real Madrid and Barcelona, but what Simeone has built at the club deserves greater appreciation. More than the silverware, it is the consistency and belief he has instilled in Atletico, and the trust the club has shown in him over the past 15 years, that stand out.

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{{^usCountry}} The 3-0 win over Getafe saw Simeone surpass Luis Aragones to become the manager with the most La Liga victories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 3-0 win over Getafe saw Simeone surpass Luis Aragones to become the manager with the most La Liga victories. {{/usCountry}}

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The Argentine's 345th La Liga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344 victories. Simeone's numbers carry even greater significance given his longevity at the club, having managed Atletico for over 15 seasons.

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Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points League finish 2011-12* 22 10 7 5 37 5th 2012-13 38 23 7 8 76 3rd 2013-14 38 28 6 4 90 1st 2014-15 38 23 9 6 78 3rd 2015-16 38 28 4 6 88 3rd 2016-17 38 23 9 6 78 3rd 2017-18 38 23 10 5 79 2nd 2018-19 38 22 10 6 76 2nd 2019-20 38 18 16 4 70 3rd 2020-21 38 26 8 4 86 1st 2021-22 38 21 8 9 71 3rd 2022-23 38 23 8 7 77 3rd 2023-24 38 24 4 10 76 4th 2024-25 38 22 10 6 76 3rd 2025-26 38 21 6 11 69 4th 2026-27** 13 10 1 2 31 3rd Total 567 345 123 99 1,158 Simeone's La Liga record View All

There is no exaggeration when people talk about Atletico before and after Simeone. The club was relegated after finishing 19th in the 1999-2000 LaLiga season. They spent two seasons in the Segunda Division before returning to the top flight, but a serious title challenge remained a distant prospect. Barcelona and Real Madrid had some of the biggest names in world football at their disposal, while Atletico were still trying to find their place among the Spanish elite.

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In 2011, Barcelona's tiki-taka was dominating club football, with Guardiola having Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta at his disposal. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had assembled a formidable side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. It was against this backdrop that Atletico turned to Simeone after parting ways with Gregorio Manzano midway through the season, following their Copa del Rey defeat to third-tier side Albacete.

Simeone inherited a relatively young squad, but one that had also lost two of its biggest names in Diego Forlan and Sergio Aguero, who had left the club in the summer. Atletico brought in Radamel Falcao in 2011, and Simeone quickly got the best out of the Colombian striker. Falcao scored 24 goals in 34 appearances as Atletico finished fifth in LaLiga, improving on their seventh-place finish from the previous season.

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It took Simeone just two seasons to end Atletico's nearly two-decade wait for a LaLiga title. The club had last won the league in 1995-96 before the Argentine guided them to the title in 2013-14, breaking the dominance of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Diego Costa was central to that triumph, scoring 27 goals in 35 appearances as Simeone turned him into one of the most feared strikers in Europe. However, one problem that followed Simeone throughout his tenure was retaining his best players. Costa left for Chelsea after the title-winning campaign, while Falcao had already departed in 2013.

Despite personnel changes, Simeone never strayed from the footballing philosophy that became Atletico's identity. His teams were built on defensive discipline, compactness and quick transitions, with every player expected to contribute without the ball. Rather than looking to dominate possession or dictate games through long spells of passing, Simeone preferred to keep his side organised, close down spaces and wait for the opposition to leave an opening. Once that happened, Atletico were quick to turn defence into attack and punish their opponents.

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For Simeone, it was as much about recognising the right moment as it was about executing a tactical plan. He explained that approach in his first book, El Efecto Simeone, a small edition published in Spain.

"Football is like hunting," the Ateltico Madrid manager wrote in his first book El Efecto Simeone, a small edition published in Spain.

"One second can change it all, but it's not just any second, it's a flash. The prey is there and suddenly then it's not. In an instant it's over - you won't have the chance again. You need to know which one precise second to train for, and to understand that moment. That's something that comes with instinct, with the intelligence or experience of a player," he added.

South American edge in Atletico's game

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Simeone also brought a distinctly South American edge to Atletico's game, with physicality, aggression and a strong defensive structure at the heart of his approach. His teams have traditionally relied on a well-organised backline, protected by midfielders who are equally committed to winning duels and closing down spaces. The idea is to make it difficult for opponents to play through them or find openings in the final third. That defensive discipline remains evident this season, with Atletico having conceded just 10 goals in LaLiga so far, the fewest in the competition at this stage.

But building a competitive side also meant finding new players to fill the void whenever established stars moved on. Simeone found one such player in Antoine Griezmann, whom Atletico signed from Real Sociedad in 2014. The Frenchman brought a different dimension to their attack, adding creativity, movement and an eye for goal to a side that was not always reliant on possession to create chances. Simeone placed his trust in him, and Griezmann grew into one of the most influential players in the team, helping Atletico win the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

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His time at Atletico, however, was interrupted when Barcelona came calling. Atletico managed to convince him to stay in 2018, but he moved to Camp Nou a year later in 2019. His spell in Catalonia did not last as expected, and he eventually returned to Atletico, where he once again became a central figure in Simeone's plans.

A similar situation unfolded this year with Julian Alvarez, who was reportedly keen on leaving Atletico, with Barcelona understood to be his preferred destination. The club, however, stood firm and blocked the move, ensuring that the Argentine forward remained part of Simeone's squad.

There has been plenty of upheaval at Atletico over the past 15 years, but Simeone's conviction has never wavered. He has stood by his players through difficult and controversial moments, be it Alvarez or Griezmann, without questioning them in public or going against the club hierarchy. Fifteen years on, his greatest achievement may not be the two LaLiga titles or the European silverware, but making Atletico believe they belong at the same table as Barcelona and Real Madrid. Players have come and gone, rivals have changed managers, but Simeone has remained, with his record as LaLiga's manager with the most wins another reflection of how far he has taken the club. The El Cholo way has had its ups and downs, but it has given Atletico an identity they can call their own.