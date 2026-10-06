The new era begins: Jesus shows Portugal don't need Ronaldo, Zidane shines; Xavi steadies but Klopp searches for answers

A new cycle has begun for several teams after the FIFA World Cup 2026. This international break put the spotlight more on the new coaches than on the star players. We saw Zinedine Zidane, Jurgen Klopp, and Xavi Hernandez return to coaching, while it was Jorge Jesus who grabbed the most attention throughout the break.

Post-World Cup reset: Jorge Jesus leads the new coaching wave as Zinedine Zidane, Xavi and Jurgen Klopp return (AP, AFP and Reuters Images)

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Even though the main focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo and his decision to leave the Portuguese squad midway through the season, Jesus's performance with the national team was overlooked. Portugal had a dull run at the World Cup under Roberto Martinez, but they seemed to be a different team under Jesus, who had the courage to leave Ronaldo on the bench, a move which annoyed Ronaldo, and as a result, he eventually departed from the Portuguese squad during the international break. Yet when we look at the results, Portugal won all their games - four in total - and the players who had been criticised for their poor performances at the World Cup, namely Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Joao Cancelo, all had the opportunity to show off, with Portugal appearing as a more cohesive unit.

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{{^usCountry}} Portugal had a golden generation at the World Cup, but Martinez failed to utilise the players. Many blamed him for not taking bold calls regarding Ronaldo, which Jesus made in his first assignment despite the ruckus it caused in the Portuguese camp. The results have gone in Portugal's favour, which should be the bigger picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portugal had a golden generation at the World Cup, but Martinez failed to utilise the players. Many blamed him for not taking bold calls regarding Ronaldo, which Jesus made in his first assignment despite the ruckus it caused in the Portuguese camp. The results have gone in Portugal's favour, which should be the bigger picture. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Zidane is returning to coaching after a long hiatus since 2021, when he left Real Madrid after his second stint. Zidane made a big reputation for himself by winning three Champions Leagues in a row with Los Blancos. His return to coaching with the French team had been in the making for a long time, as he was chosen as Didier Deschamps' successor and had not taken any club football job recently. However, in his first match, he lost France's ace player, Kylian Mbappe, to injury. It is clear that Mbappe has been one of the reasons behind France's constant domination, and Zidane losing him after the first match could have been a nightmare. But he unleashed a beast in Michael Olise, who turned the tables for France repeatedly this break. He showed the world why he is worthy of being ranked among the best players. France remained unbeaten with three wins and a draw, and Olise ended up with 6 goal contributions in clutch situations under Zidane to kickstart a new era.

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Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic Lionel Messi move deepens Portugal storm as star endorses comparison of treatment by their countries

Xavi, Klopp return to rebuild Netherlands and Germany

Xavi also made his comeback in the role after the break, following his time at Barcelona. His work there didn't get the appreciation it deserved, but over time, people realised that managing a financially challenged Barcelona was not easy. His arrival at the Dutch team raised doubts, but he brought the same clarity he had as a player, at least during the first international break. The Netherlands are not the same team they were around 2010-2014, and the young players need grooming to push themselves into the elite list. Xavi's job is to ensure the transition phase faces few roadblocks, as he did at Barcelona. In these four matches, he won two and drew two to remain unbeaten and keep his team at the top of their Nations League group.

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Klopp getting the Germany job after the World Cup was one of the biggest talking points, as the former Liverpool manager has a reputation for rebuilding teams at the club level, which is what his national team needed. Germany, four-time World Champions, are not among the best teams in the world at the moment, with Spain, France, England, Argentina, and Portugal far ahead in quality. That's where Klopp's work comes in to restore order and find the right balance in the squad. In his first break with the team, he did not produce the expected results, with just one win in four matches and two draws. However, he got the knack of the side, giving him time to prepare for the next break in November, where he will look to turn things around for this German team, trying to find their voice again in world football.

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