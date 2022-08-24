'The women are plastic': Angel Di Maria's wife describes 'horrible' Manchester United life

Two years ago, Angel Di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardoso had slammed Manchester while describing her life in England. Jorgelina moved to Manchester when her husband spent a single disastrous season with Manchester United (2014-15). Speaking to Argentinian channel El Trece, she said, "Horrible... Manchester is the worst. It's all horrible, Manchester".

"We lived in Madrid and Angel played for the best team in the world, Real Madrid. We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was great... and all of a sudden this proposal from Manchester [United] came up. 'No way. You're going on your own', I told him."

"'Yes, yes, we're leaving,' he told me. It was a lot of money and then in Spain they called us mercenaries. If you work for a company and a competitor offers you twice as much, wouldn't you leave?"

Going on to further criticise England, she ranted, "I didn't like it at all. The people are all white, neat, weird.... They walk around and you don't know if they're going to kill you or not. The food is disgusting, the women are made of plastic".

After that single season, Di Maria departed for Paris Saint-Germain, before eventually joining Juventus this year. The Argentine made his debut on August 15 in Juventus' Serie A opener, scoring a goal and grabbing an assist, but eventually left in the second-half due to an injury. Speaking after Di Maria's injury, manager Massimiliano Allegri said, "When there is a muscle injury at Juve, it is seen as a collapsing house of cards... (injuries) are part of the season, but I am not alarmed by all of this".

"We do have attacking players, it does not matter how many forwards we have, rather how many players are attacking the area."

