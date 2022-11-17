‘There you are, ruining…’ Bruno Fernandes reacts to awkward handshake with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of FIFA World Cup

With Cristiano Ronaldo currently caught in controversy due to a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, the Portugal captain has received some much-needed support from teammates Joao Mario and Bruno Fernandes. The veteran attacker had an awkward exchange with Manchester United teammate Fernandes, who was filmed walking into the Portugal dressing room before training for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. The incident occured after the Morgan interview and Fernandes can be seen hesitating at first to greet Ronaldo, and then shakes his hand, while they also exchange some words.

Since then the video has gone viral on social media, with many fans, experts pointing out the frosty interaction between the duo. Recently, the duo's Portugal teammate Joao Mario attempted to clear the alleged feud and gave an explanation. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I was in the locker room at that moment, I saw pictures. It was a joke between them because Bruno was one of the last to arrive and Cristiano asked if he had come by boat. It was a joke between them, they play together."

Meanwhile, Fernandes also decided to finally react to the situation and shared a photo of Mario's press conference on his Instagram Story. He also wrote, "There you are, ruining the covers of newspapers".

During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo also lashed out at United manager Erik Ten Hag and revealed that he felt 'betrayed'. "Manchester United tried to force me out", he said.

"Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too", he further added.

The FIFA World Cup begins on November 20, with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opener. Meanwhile, Portugal, who are in Group H, will open their campaign on November 25 against Ghana, followed by their next match vs Uruguay on November 29. Their final Group H fixture will be on December 2 against South Korea and Ronaldo will be eyeing for Portugal's first-ever World Cup trophy.

