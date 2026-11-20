Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president Arvind Menon on Friday announced his candidature for the AIFF president's post, promising a "new beginning" and a renewed focus on grassroots development to revive Indian football.

Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president Arvind Menon. (PTI) more less

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The elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee are scheduled to be held on December 20.

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Menon, who served as BJP General Secretary (Organisation) in Madhya Pradesh until 2016, said he had consulted several state association representatives and senior officials before deciding to enter the fray.

"I have decided to contest the AIFF president's election. The notification for filing nominations is expected to come in the first week of December," Menon told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"I have spoken to a lot of people in the state units and other senior officials. I am going to contest the election with their blessings."

Former AIFF president Praful Patel is also seen as a potential contender for the top post, though he is yet to announce his decision. Incumbent president Kalyan Chaubey has also not made his intentions clear.

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{{^usCountry}} Menon, who is of Malayali descent and hails from Varanasi, was re-elected president of the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh for a second term in December 2024. He has been nominated by the UP unit as one of its two representatives in the AIFF electoral college for the December 20 elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Menon, who is of Malayali descent and hails from Varanasi, was re-elected president of the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh for a second term in December 2024. He has been nominated by the UP unit as one of its two representatives in the AIFF electoral college for the December 20 elections. {{/usCountry}}

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"If elected, I would want to take along all the stakeholders of Indian football. I am for a new beginning. I want to develop a blueprint after consultation with state units, experts, officials, former players, clubs and other stakeholders," he said.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the grassroots structure, Menon said India needed to focus on nurturing young talent rather than concentrating primarily on the senior teams.

"There is enormous talent in this country. A lot of effort should go in the direction of tapping this talent through grassroots development programmes. The development of senior teams is also important, but a lot of our focus should be on juniors and the grassroots level," he said.

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He also expressed concerns over India's slide in the FIFA rankings, with the men's senior team currently placed 141st, down from 99th a few years ago.

"We have to improve our performance. Football is very popular in Kerala, Northeast India, West Bengal, Goa etc. and we have to further increase the popularity of the sport across the country.

"As a country bidding for the 2036 Olympics and wanting to become a sporting power in the near future as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the game of football, the world's most popular sport, cannot be left behind. We have to raise the profile of football in the country," he said.

SOM elections, state unit representatives

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Meanwhile, AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma will conduct elections on November 23 to select four Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) -- two men and two women. The elected representatives will be eligible to vote in the December 20 executive committee elections.

Former India captain Oinam Bembem Devi and former players Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das and Sradhanjali Samantaray have filed nominations for the two women's positions.

For the two men's positions, Joe Paul Ancheri, U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali are in the fray.

The four SOM representatives will be elected by an electoral college comprising 40 former players, including 20 men and 20 women.

Sharma has also published the list of nominations to the electoral college from state associations, while keeping his decision pending on seven affiliated units.

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The state associations were asked to nominate two representatives each by November 13.

Incumbent AIFF president Chaubey's name was missing from the draft electoral college of state association representatives published by Sharma on Sunday.

At least 10 members of the outgoing executive committee, including vice-president N A Haris (Karnataka), have been nominated by their respective state associations.

Menon has been nominated by the UP unit along with Mohd. Shahid, while Patel has been nominated by the Western India Football Association (Maharashtra unit) along with Malojiraje Shahu Chhatrapati.