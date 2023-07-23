US women football team draw ire after some players didn't sing national anthem before match against Vietnam

Some players of the US women football team are under fire after they were recorded ignoring the national anthem and not singing along when it was played before their match against Vietnam on Friday, in the FIFA Women's World Cup. In a viral video, more than half of the 11 players are seen disrespecting the national anthem by not singing along. Some players of the US women football team are under fire after they were recorded ignoring the national anthem(Twitter)

In the video, five players are seen keeping their hands over their hearts and three of them appear to sing along while US' national anthem the "Star Spangled Banner" plays out. Others are seen standing motionless and looking into the camera while they are recorded.

One of the members of the US team Megan Rapinoe is known for voicing her concerns about racial discrimination in the country. In 2019, she said that she would likely never sing the national anthem because of injustices in America. In 2016, she knelt during the national anthem in support of the same action by NFL Collin Kaepernick to protest racial injustice.

Many fans of the US team took to Twitter and trolled them for their actions.

“Most of the U.S. Women’s soccer players refused to sing our great national anthem. What. A. Disgrace.,” wrote one user.

“The players who didn't sing/put their hands on their hearts should be replaced immediately. You don't like/respect the US -fine, then don't be a hypocrite and play for it on the national team,” posted another fan.

Meanwhile, United States defeated Vietnam 3-0 in the group stage on Friday. US' Sophia Smith scored the first two goals in the match while the third goal was hit by Lindsey Horan. The US team dominated the match with 66% ball possession and seven shots on target. On the contrary, Vietnam fired zero shots on target.

Defending champion US is seeking to become the first team, men's or women's, to win three consecutive World Cups.