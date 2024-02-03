Watch: Craziest unveiling you will ever see as sword-wielding Vidal rides horse for 30000 fans in return to boyhood club

Arturo Vidal lived up to his eccentric style on his return to boyhood club Colo Colo, at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano. The former Juventus midfielder arrived in a helicopter, dressed as a king and then rode around the pitch on a horse while holding a sword. It was knight-like and well-deserved for one of the greatest-ever players in Chile's history. Arturo Vidal received a crazy welcome in Chile.

Vidal's return saw 30,000 fans come to the stadium. After getting off the helicopter on Thursday, he said, "Hello, my people. I'm very happy because you guys sold out the tickets on an exceptional day for me. I'm very nervous. I haven't been able to sleep waiting for this day. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | Lookman fires Nigeria into Africa Cup semis with win over Angola, Congo also through

He added, "I hope to repay you in every game I'm in. Surely, we will lift many titles together at the end of the year. Maybe win a Libertadores title, why not?"

Here is the video:

The midfielder began his career with Colo Colo at the age of 15, winning three national titles with them. Then, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, followed by a transfer to Juventus. With Juventus, he won four Serie A titles and also bagged a Champions League runners-up medal.

Vidal is best remembered for his stint with Juventus, where he was named as Rey Arturo (King Arthur) and also La Piranha by the Italian press for his hard-tacking and aggressive approach, packed with a tenacious style of play. He was also known for his marking, positional sense, tackling and anticipation.

After Juventus, he moved to German giants Bayern Munich, clinching three Bundesliga titles. He left Bayern for Barcelona, also winning a La Liga title there, followed by a move to Inter Milan. After Inter, he had stints with Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense. With Chile, he has played in two World Cups, 2010 and 2014, also winning the Copa America twice.