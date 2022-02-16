Watch: Ronaldo scores screamer for United merely a minute after Messi's penalty miss against Real Madrid; Twitter erupts

Kylian Mbappe's last-minute goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday. After both sides were locked goalless at the end of 90 minutes, Mbappe spared PSG a frustrating night as he skipped through the Real defence in stoppage time.

However, the French side had another opportunity to take a lead in the first leg during the 61st minute of the game, when Mbappe had won a penalty after being fouled inside the box by Dani Carvajal. However, Argentina's Lionel Messi endured a disappointing penalty miss; the Belgian stretched low to his left to stop the Argentinian's shot with his hand.

Incidentally, Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who, at the same time, had been playing for Manchester United against Brighton in the Premier League, scored a brilliant solo goal merely a minute after the Argentinian's penalty miss to give United a 1-0 lead in the game.

Watch:

As both incidents took place simultaneously, the fans had a field day on Twitter.

Messi misses his penalty and

2 seconds later Ronaldo scores his 1st goal of 2022.



It's a signal from god that things are finally getting back to normal. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 15, 2022

Messi penalty miss and Ronaldo goal in the same minute pic.twitter.com/3CKYXURJeb — ?? (@ADV14i) February 15, 2022

When you realise that Ronaldo scores at the EXACT time Messi misses a penalty pic.twitter.com/V9hGwzCA5a — ??442oons?? (@442oons) February 15, 2022

Ronaldo goal and Messi penalty miss at the exact same time is just fate😭 — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) February 15, 2022

How do I tell my Kids that Ronaldo scored from here and Messi missed from this position... GOAT pic.twitter.com/uPfYDAeUKG — 💧Thátyørubàböy🇳🇫🇳🇬 (@iamubby) February 15, 2022

Courtois later revealed that he had studied Messi's penalties. “I’d studied Messi’s penalties a lot and I tried to play with him when I was on the line,” Courtois said. “You’ve also got to have that little bit of luck.”

The Belgian keeper has faced Messi on numerous occasions during the latter's time at Barcelona.

Manchester United, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 win over Brighton – their first in any competition since January 22. Bruno Fernandes scored the second goal of the night in extra time to seal the three points for United.

With this win, United remain fourth in the Premier League table (43 points) but have played three games more than the sixth-placed Arsenal, who are four points behind. Manchester City, with 63 points, are comfortably placed at the top of the table.