From hunting terrorists to Paris Games, former para commando in spotlight

New Delhi: Lieutenant Colonel Kabilan Sai Ashok, 42, who the Indian Army has hailed as the youngest Indian referee at the Paris Olympics, is a former combat-hardened para commando of an elite Special Forces unit that hunts terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and was involved in the execution of the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, army officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The Indian Army has hailed Lieutenant Colonel Kabilan Sai Ashok as the youngest Indian referee at the Paris Olympics (HT Photp)

Ashok, the boxing referee and an accomplished pugilist, was part of several counterterror missions in J&K when he served with the 9 Para (Special Forces) in the late 2000s before he converted to the Army’s Physical Training Corps (APTC), said one of the officers cited above.

“He is one of the better-known referees and judges of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, which is conducting the boxing matches and has developed the regulations for the Games,” an Indian official in Paris told Hindustan Times.

Ashok joined the army as a soldier and worked his way up to the officer rank, the first officer said.

The army has hailed his achievements as “a testament to commitment, professionalism, and excellence.”

“Honour the unseen heroes of the #Olympics—the Technical Officials & Referees’ #IndianArmy congratulates Lieutenant Colonel Kabilan Sai Ashok on becoming the youngest referee from #India @Paris2024,” the army wrote on X earlier this week.

The serving officer also holds the record of being the only Indian referee to have been fast tracked from 2-star to the highest 3-star status, the officers said. International Boxing Association (IBA) competitions are held at three levels (1-star, 2-star, and 3-star), depending on the number of boxers and countries participating and the level of participants.

“Ashok joined 9 Para in the mid-2000s and served the battalion for a few years before he opted to join APTC. He excelled in the unit and has taken its culture of excellence to a global stage,” said another officer, who also asked not to be named.

Soldiers of the Parachute Regiment are among some of India’s toughest fighting men.

He is among the few Indians who have served as referees in the history of the Olympics, the officers said. As many as 24 military personnel are among the 117 Indian athletes competing in Paris. Ashok is one of the five military officials representing the country. The others include two coaches, a technical official, and a physio.

An under-19 national boxing champion, Ashok has represented India at several international competitions both as a boxer and referee.

“He was talent scouted from Chennai as a young boy and has undergone specific training in boxing under the army’s Olympic coaches. He was appointed a referee and judge at the Paris Olympics after a tough screening process at the global level,” said the second officer.

Last year, Ashok was elected president of the boxing committee of the International Military Sports Council, the Brussels-headquartered organisation that brings together personnel from 120 global defence forces through sports. He currently works as a boxing administrator at the Pune-based Army Sports Institute, which grooms sportspersons for Olympic success in sports including archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Ashok proudly sports the para wings and the hard-earned Balidan (sacrifice) badge on his uniform, lasting reminders of his time in the hallowed Special Forces and the unending mountain hunts.