Abby Boreen scores 2 goals to lead the Montreal Victoire to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Frost

AP |
Jan 18, 2025 08:31 AM IST

Abby Boreen scores 2 goals to lead the Montreal Victoire to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Frost

LAVAL, Quebec — Abby Boreen scored twice to lead the Montreal Victoire to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Frost on Friday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Claire Dalton and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, on a five-on-three power play, also scored for Montreal, playing its first home game since Dec. 30.

Montreal's Ann-Renée Desbiens made 21 saves.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Claire Thompson scored for the Frost, who suffered their first road regulation loss of the season. Minnesota had won its first three games away from home, before dropping a 3-2 shootout decision on Wednesday to the New York Sirens.

Nicole Hensley stopped 20 shots for the Frost.

The win moved Montreal one point back of Minnesota for first in the PWHL standings, with the Victoire holding two games in hand. The Frost beat the Victoire 4-2 on Sunday in Denver as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

The Victoire were without forward Laura Stacey, who is listed as day-to-day after suffering an injury last weekend. Takeaways

Victoire: Montreal scored two power-play goals in the same game for the first time since Nov. 30.

Frost: Minnesota leads the PWHL in total goals with 36 but could only beat Desbiens twice. Key moment

Boreen, playing top-line minutes in place of the injured Stacey, took a cross-ice pass from linemate Jennifer Gardiner to open the scoring for Montreal about eight minutes into the first period. Key stat

Poulin has recorded at least one point in all three games she has played against Minnesota this season. The Victoire captain has scored three goals and collected three assists in a four-game point streak against the Frost dating to last season, her longest such stretch against any opponent in her PWHL career. Up next

Victoire: Take on the Ottawa Charge on Sunday in Quebec City.

Frost: Host the Charge on Tuesday.

Women’s Hockey: /hub/womens-hockey

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

