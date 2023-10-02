Asian Games: Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat-tricks as India rout Bangladesh 12-0 to ease into men's hockey semifinals

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh slammed a hat-trick each as India mauled Bangladesh 12-0 to storm into the semifinals of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Monday. India's captain Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal during the preliminary men's Pool A hockey match (AP)

Harmanpreet (2nd, 4th, 32nd minutes) converted three penalty corners, while Mandeep (18th, 24th, 46th) also found the net thrice as India remained unbeaten in Pool A.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (23rd), Amit Rohidas (28th), Abhishek (41st, 57th), Nilakanta Sharma (47th) and Gurjant Singh (56th) were the other goal getters for India.

India will play the second-best team of Pool B in the semifinal on Wednesday.

It was complete dominance by India from start to finish as they scored goals from both penalty corners and field play.

The Indians pumped in seven field goals and converted five out of 11 penalty corners earned in the match.

India mounted continuous raids throughout the match to pump in six goals in each half.

It took India two minutes to take the lead when Harmanpreet converted the first penalty corner of the match.

The skipper found the target two minutes later by converting another penalty corner.

Young Abhishek and Mandeep were the live-wires upfront as they combined well to help India score some field goals.

Abhishek turned out to be the provider in the next two goals through Mandeep and Lalit, who were at the right place at the right time to direct the ball into the net in the second quarter.

India soon secured their third penalty corner and Mandeep scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet's flick was saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mohammed Noyon.

Rohidas then found the net again from a penalty corner as India went into the breather with a comfortable 6-0 lead.

After the change of ends, India earned penalty corners in abundance and Harmanpreet registered his hat-trick from one such opportunity.

Abhishek then registered his name on the score-sheet by slamming a terrific goal with a reverse hit from top of the circle.

Mandeep and Abishek once again combined to give India its ninth goal.

A minute later Nilakanta scored from a rebound after Abhishek's shot was saved by Noyon.

India secured two more penalty corners but Bangladesh defended in numbers.

Gurjant and Abhishek then scored two more goals in the final five minutes of the match to complete the rout.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!