Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Hockey India League (HIL), Hockey India (HI) on Thursday announced that the tournament will start in January with the auction set to take place here on December 7.

The league has been going through existential crisis for months as teams pulled out or were non-committal about their participation due to financial reasons more less

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The league has been going through existential crisis for months as teams pulled out or were non-committal about their participation due to financial reasons. The exodus was compounded by the administrative tussle between HI president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh which paralysed decision-making.

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However, work towards holding the league never stopped behind the scenes as the stakeholders were brought together with a final decision taken earlier this week in Bhopal where the women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) is currently being held.

Importantly, teams also agreed to continue after a significant restructuring of the ownership of the league was introduced, which also includes the commercial rights, with 60% ownership to be held by a consortium of teams with 40% still with HI. However, the HIL governance will be handled by HI.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, there will be no franchisee fee but teams will share the operational costs of the league. For example, if the operational cost of HIL is ₹30 crore and the sponsorship fund is ₹20 crore, rest of ₹10 crore will be shared by the teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, there will be no franchisee fee but teams will share the operational costs of the league. For example, if the operational cost of HIL is ₹30 crore and the sponsorship fund is ₹20 crore, rest of ₹10 crore will be shared by the teams. {{/usCountry}}

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The league will, however, be a truncated version with six teams instead of eight forming the men’s tournament. While Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Bengal Tigers, APL Pipers have decided to stay, Tamil Nadu Dragons will be replaced by another yet to be named Chennai-based outfit.

Ranchi Royals and HIL Governing Council (which replaced UP Rudras last season) are the two teams that have pulled out. Royals had not paid the salaries of the players which was eventually disbursed by HI. However, their coaches have still not received their pay. The athletes from these two teams will be included in the December 7 auction, details of which are still being worked out.

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“Obviously, some players will miss out as there are two less teams,” an HI official told HT on condition of anonymity.

The women’s league, however, will continue to have four teams. APL Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Shrachi Bengal Tigers will continue. Ranchi Royals will be replaced by a new team which will be announced soon.

With preparations now gathering pace, franchises will enter the player trading and retention phase before the auction.

“Franchises must directly communicate their intended player trades to other franchises by November 29. The official trading window will open on November 29 and close on December 2,” an HI statement said.

“Franchises will then be required to notify HIL of permanent player releases and submit their final team lists by December 2. Franchises will subsequently have until December 3 to submit the list of players they wish to prune down for auction enrolment, following the process adopted during the previous season.”

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The salary cap has been set at ₹4 crore per franchise for men and ₹2 crore for women. The base prices for players entering the auction will be ₹2 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh. Like last edition, each team will have 20 players.

Importantly, the HI official said that top overseas players will also participate in the league and that they are in constant contact with their federations. Some foreign players had pulled out last season as it was the World Cup year. “It’s great to hear that HIL is going ahead this year,” England star Sam Ward said.

Meanwhile, HI has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Orissa High Court’s interim order on staying the HI elections which were scheduled for December 5. The hearing will be held on Saturday.