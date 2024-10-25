Hockey Test: India wake up after half-time, beat Germany 5-3

Though he said he was not angry, Craig Fulton must have said something at half-time that completely turned the game around. Sukhjeet Singh celebrates after India scored a goal against Germany during the second men's hockey Test at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Like they did in the 0-2 loss to Germany on Wednesday, India looked listless. At half-time on Thursday, Germany led 1-0.

But India turned up after the break revitalised and hammered four goals in the third quarter. They added another in the final quarter to beat Germany 5-3 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in the second and final Test.

Germany drew first blood in the seventh minute following a quickfire counter-attack. Abhishek had made a circle entry from the left but his shot on goal was unsuccessful. This was when the Germans struck through Elian Mazkour.

But to the delight of the 11,000-strong crowd, India emerged after half-time ready to fight. While Sukhjeet Singh (34th, 48th) drew parity immediately in the third quarter, it was India skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd, 43rd) who gave the hosts the lead.

Shilanand Lakra’s backhand pass to Sukhjeet inside the circle was brilliantly deflected for the equaliser. The goal gave India the momentum they were looking for as Harmanpreet found success through successive penalty corners.

Like in the first Test, Harmanpreet was giving other India penalty corner (PC) specialists opportunity to sound the boards but they – Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess – failed with none of the variations working.

Harmanpreet then decided to take it upon himself to score which he did in fine fashion. His shots went like bullets past German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg.

India forward and star of Paris Olympics Abhishek made it 4-1 in the 45th with a brilliant single-handed strike after making his way past four German defenders. Sukhjeet made it 5-1 early in the final quarter ending a solo run by pushing the ball past Danneberg.

“We were playing well. We had a really good turnover statistics (in the first half). We just couldn’t find it (the goal). But it was good pressure. The pressing worked well. And it was nice to score some field goals,” said Fulton.

“It (first half) was tough. We had three really good phases and then we couldn’t push out or stop. And then it was just, ‘relax, it’ll come’. We played well and then we got our chance when we got one, we got two, then we got three. So, that was good.”

The thrilling action continued with Mazkour scoring his second goal in the 57th. Germany ended up scoring their third in the last minute through Henrik Mertgens.

“That (third quarter) was decent. It was really, really good and against a good team. It was just what we couldn’t do yesterday, we did today and that is sport. I don’t know how it works sometimes. When you want it to happen, it doesn’t. When you least expect it, it comes in spades,” said Fulton.

“We played well yesterday, but it wasn’t sharp. And then today we were full of energy and pressed well and scored some really good goals. The younger players contributed. So that was also helpful.”

With both teams winning a game each in the two-match series, it was decided that a shootout would decide the winner of the series which Germany won 3-1.

“We analysed our opponents carefully after yesterday’s game and tried to minimise errors. I am proud of the way team played. We found success in field goals and PC attack but unfortunately couldn’t win the series,” said Harmanpreet who was also adjudged Player of the Match.

Maharashtra’s Aditya Arjun Lalage made his debut, Amit Rohidas played his 200th international and Sumit his 150th.