India vs Bangladesh Hockey Live Score Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet, Mandeep strike early as IND stamp authority
India vs Bangladesh Live Asian Champions Trophy: Follow the latest updates and scores of the hockey match from Punjab.
India vs Bangladesh Live Asian Champions Trophy: India begin their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, with the five-time champions looking to add another title after their Asian Games gold medal triumph. The tournament brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, making it a special occasion for captain Harmanpreet Singh and several other players from the state. India will have home support behind them as they look to start on a winning note. However, Manpreet Singh will miss the tournament after picking up a calf injury in training, with Vivek Sagar Prasad coming in as his replacement. Coach Craig Fulton is also looking forward to the home crowd.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:42:19 PM IST
Mandeep strikes too!
Mandeep Singh doubles India's lead in real quick time. India's number 11 breached Bangladesh's defence as India are 2-0 up inside three minutes. There is no stopping India at the moment. IND 2-0 BAN Q!
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:39:32 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh scores early goal!
Early penalty corner for India here! Mandeep Singh earns a penalty corner for India here in the second minute itself. And Harmanpreet Singh with a powerful dragflick to open the scoring for India here. IND 1-0 BAN Q1
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:36:35 PM IST
Action begins!
Action begins in Jalandhar as Harmanpreet Singh's India aim to take an early lead in Quarter 1.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:29:53 PM IST
Players in the middle!
The players from India and Bangladesh have taken the field for their respective national anthems, with the thrilling Asian Champions Trophy match just moments away.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:25:52 PM IST
India playing squad
India playing squad: Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Rajinder Singh.
Subs: Dilpreet Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Aditya Lalage, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Amandeep Lakra, Shilanand Lakra.
- 27 Oct 2026, 07:25:32 PM IST
India to choose the side of their preference!
Bangladesh captain won the toss and elected to start with the ball against India. Harmanpreet Singh will now choose the side of his preference as the defending champions prepare to begin their Asian Champions Trophy campaign.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:04:03 PM IST
India start as favourites!
India head into the Asian Champions Trophy as defending champions and the highest-ranked team in the competition, sitting eighth in the world rankings. The five-time winners have dominated the tournament over the years, lifting the title in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. Craig Fulton's side will be looking to add another trophy to that record as they begin their campaign against Bangladesh. With a strong squad and home support behind them, India will be keen to make another successful run at the title.
- 27 Oct 2026, 06:42:39 PM IST
Manpreet Singh ruled out!
India will be without Manpreet Singh for the tournament after the midfielder picked up a calf injury during training. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been brought into the squad as his replacement.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 06:11:29 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Bangladesh hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the updates from the match.
India start their campaign as five-time champions and favourites to lift the trophy after their gold medal-winning run at the Asian Games. The tournament also brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, giving Harmanpreet Singh and several other players a chance to perform in front of their home fans. India will be without experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, who has been sidelined by a calf injury picked up in training. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been named as his replacement, with Craig Fulton's team aiming for a strong start.