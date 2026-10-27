India vs Bangladesh Hockey Live Score Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet, Mandeep strike early as IND stamp authority

India vs Bangladesh Live Asian Champions Trophy: India begin their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, with the five-time champions looking to add another title after their Asian Games gold medal triumph. The tournament brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, making it a special occasion for captain Harmanpreet Singh and several other players from the state. India will have home support behind them as they look to start on a winning note. However, Manpreet Singh will miss the tournament after picking up a calf injury in training, with Vivek Sagar Prasad coming in as his replacement. Coach Craig Fulton is also looking forward to the home crowd.