India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's golden form in focus as IND eye third win
India vs Japan Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Check out all the latest live updates as Harmanpreet Singh's men take on Japan in their third match of the tournament in Jalandhar.
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Score: India face Japan in a thrilling clash in third round clashes of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Jalandhar. Both teams head into this match undefeated with six points each. Defending champions India are in excellent form after a commanding 5-2 victory over China, which followed their 13-0 thumping of Bangladesh. In the China clash, India were powered by two goals each from captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh. Meanwhile, Japan secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bangladesh. While India will be the clear favourites playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Punjab, Japan is expected to be their toughest test of the tournament. Interestingly, Japan is the last Asian team to have beaten India, at the 2022 Asia Cup.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 07:15:44 PM IST
India playing XI
Here is India's playing XI for the match against Japan:
Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Rajinder Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
Subs: Dilpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Aditya Lalage, Amit Rohidas, Angad Bir Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Vishnukant Singh.
- 30 Oct 2026, 07:13:34 PM IST
Abhishek Nain achieves milestone!!
Midfielder Abhishek Nain is playing a memorable match in his career, as this is the 150th time he is representing India at the international stage. Before the match between India and Japan kicks off, he has been awarded a special jersey with the number 150 etched on its back.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 06:56:51 PM IST
When and where to watch match?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match between India and Japan will be telecast on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 channels. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
- 30 Oct 2026, 06:48:56 PM IST
India face tough test
India are the undisputed kings of Asia when it comes to men's hockey. However, the only team that could give them even an ounce of challenge is definitely Japan. In fact, the Japanese side were the last Asian team to defeat India, with that loss coming in the Asia Cup 2022.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 06:35:44 PM IST
Japan undefeated too!!
Like India, Japan too have remained undefeated in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. In fact, both India and Japan share the same number of points, as both are placed on the 2nd and 3rd spots in the table with 6 points each from 2 games. Japan began their campaign with a 3-2 win over South Korea followed by a slender 1-0 victory against Bangladesh.
- 30 Oct 2026, 06:25:11 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh on song!!
While India have slammed 18 goals in the last two games, it is Harmanpreet Singh, who has led from the front, with the captain being India's highest goal-scorer of the tournament so far. He has scored 4 goals - a brace in each game. All goals have come courtesy his world class drag flicks. Overall, he is the joint-top goalscorer of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 alongside Malaysia's Abu Kamal Azrai.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 06:09:49 PM IST
India in red-hot form
India have begun the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 campaign with a bang. In their first match of the tournament, they beat Bangladesh by a massive margin of 13-0. In the very next game, they defeated China by another handsome margin of 5-2. India will now look for a hat-trick of wins.
- 30 Oct 2026, 05:47:20 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Olympic Surjeet Singh Stadium in Jalandhar as India take on Japan in their third encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Can India register a hat-trick of wins to ensure that the perfect start to their title defence continues?
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