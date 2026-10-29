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India vs China Hockey Live updates Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men look to continue winning momentum

By Shaunak Ghosh
Oct 29, 2026, 18:27:42 IST

India vs China Hockey Live updates Asian Champions Trophy: Catch all the latest live updates from the second league stage match featuring India and China at the Asian Champions Trophy.

India face China in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 (Hockey India)
India face China in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 (Hockey India)

India vs China Hockey Live Updates Asian Champions Trophy: The Indian men's hockey team are back in action at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 as they take on China in their second league stage match at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. India are the defending champions of this tournament, as they started off with a massive win over Bangladesh by a massive margin of 13-0. Mandeep Singh was the star of the show as they scored a hat-trick, while Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored twice each. Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh scored a goal each. They will now look to maintain this momentum and make it two wins out of two.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 29 Oct 2026, 06:27:40 PM IST

    Malaysia sit top of points table

    Earlier in the day, Malaysia beat South Korea 3-1 to top the points table with two wins from as many number of matches. India will be aiming to dethrone them after winning tonight.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 06:07:02 PM IST

    When did India last lose to China?

    The last time India lost to China was at the 2013 Asian Champions Trophy when they went down 0-2 in Kakamigahara, Japan. Since then India have won all seven matches between the two teams, claiming the last contest 7-0 at the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir

  • 29 Oct 2026, 05:55:43 PM IST

    China look to bounce back

    China on the other hand suffered a close 4-5 loss to Malaysia which was a commendable show. They will now look to bounce back. Can they trouble the defending champions and hosts this evening?

  • 29 Oct 2026, 05:36:50 PM IST

    A solid start for India!!

    India began the Asian Champions Trophy with a bang, having hammered minnows Bangladesh 13-0 in their opener on Tuesday. They will now look to make it two wins out of two vs China.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 05:27:01 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar as India take on China in their second league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Follow here for all the latest live action and updates.

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