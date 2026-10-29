India vs China Hockey Live updates Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men look to continue winning momentum

India vs China Hockey Live Updates Asian Champions Trophy: The Indian men's hockey team are back in action at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 as they take on China in their second league stage match at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. India are the defending champions of this tournament, as they started off with a massive win over Bangladesh by a massive margin of 13-0. Mandeep Singh was the star of the show as they scored a hat-trick, while Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored twice each. Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh scored a goal each. They will now look to maintain this momentum and make it two wins out of two.