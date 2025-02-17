Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry lead Team Shaq's All-Star clincher

Jayson Tatum scored 15 points and Stephen Curry added 12 on four 3-pointers as Team Shaq posted a 41-25 victory over Team Chuck on Sunday night to win the All-Star Game tournament in San Francisco. HT Image

Tatum made 6 of 7 shots and converted the decisive dunk to end the easy victory for Team Shaq, coached by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

Curry was named MVP of the night. The Golden State Warriors star scored 20 points over two games played in his home arena.

Victor Wembanyama scored 11 points to pace Team Chuck, which was coached by former NBA star Charles Barkley.

Team Shaq's LeBron James sat out Sunday night's festivities.

Team Shaq was seven points away from the target score of 40 when Curry hit two treys to pull them within one.

Tatum then converted the dunk to end the first All-Star Game played under this format.

Team Shaq shot 57.1 percent from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

Team Chuck shot 35.5 percent and was a lowly 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

Team Shaq scored the first 11 points of the game.

Curry hit a game-opening 3-pointer and Tatum followed with the next eight on a dunk and two treys.

Team Chuck finally got on the board with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander splitting two free throws.

After missing their first 10 field-goal attempts, the Team Chuck drought ended on a layup by Karl-Anthony Towns. Wembanyama followed with a 3-pointer to pull Team Chuck within 11-6.

Team Shaq's lead was back to double digits when Kyrie Irving connected on a trey to make it 19-8.

Team Chuck crept within 23-15 on consecutive dunks by Towns and Wembanyama.

But Curry let fly from the midcourt line and swished the shot to push Team Shaq's lead to 11.

James Harden drilled a 3-pointer to give Team Shaq a 33-19 lead before the closing push.

The contest was the second of the night for both teams under the new format.

Team Shaq qualified for the title match with a 42-35 win over Team Candace, coached by former women's star Candace Parker.

Team Chuck reached the final with a 41-32 victory over Team Kenny, coached by former NBA player Kenny Smith.

Field Level Media

