LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James feared to be out of action for several weeks

Superstar LeBron James might be out of action for several weeks due to foot injury as per the latest media reports. He had suffered the injury during LA Lakers match against Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in the ongoing NBA season. LA Lakers had triumphed in the match by 111-108, with James scoring 26 points.

The 38-year-old had started limping after falling to the floor in pain late in the third quarter in the Sunday's match. However, he had played in the fourth quarter and scored 11 of his 26 points.

"I definitely wasn't going to go to the locker room and not finish the game out tonight," James had said after the win.

It is a terrible setback to the LA Lakers team as James has been in blistering form this season, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists while also breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record in early February. Prior to the All-Star break, James had missed three consecutive games due to left foot and ankle soreness.

However, James is confirmed to miss the clash against Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Lakers are currently placed 12th in the standings for Western Conference with 29 wins and 32 losses but a congested table means that they are well within striking distance of securing a playoff spot.