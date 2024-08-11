How did India perform on Day 15 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign ended on Day 15 as the contingent ended their campaign with six medals, on Saturday. Earlier, Manu Bhaker won two bronze medal, one in mixed team shooting and the other in an individual event. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also picked a shooting bronze. Neeraj Chopra, who was also the defending champion, had to settle for silver and the men's hockey team defeated Spain for bronze. Reetika Hooda (in blue) in action against Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy.(HT_PRINT)

On Saturday, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar ended their Paris 2024 campaign, finishing outside the top-ten. Meanwhile, wrestler Reetika Hooda crashed to a quarter-final defeat to Alperi Medet of Kyrgyzstan. Although the match ended in a 1-1 tie, Medet went through as she got the last point. Then she lost her semi-final bout which ruled Reetika out of repechage contention.

Also, the CAS were expected to announce their verdict on Vinesh Phogat's joint-silver medal verdict, but further deferred it to August 13. Vinesh also announced her retirement from the sport on Friday morning.

Speaking to the media, IOC president Thomas Bach revealed that they would accept CAS decision, whatever it would be. In a press conference, he said, “If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no. There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision.”

"Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?... Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS' decision. But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility," he concluded.

RESULTS-

Wrestling

- Reetika loses 1-1 (winner decided via last point scored) in women's 76kg quarter-finals; knocked out after her QF opponent, Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan), loses her semi-final bout

Golf

- Aditi Ashok finishes with final score of +2, while Diksha Dagar completes her campaign with +13. Both finish outside medal positions.