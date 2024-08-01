HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen: A historic all-India badminton knockout at Paris Olympics 2024

It is expected to be an epic thriller as HS Prannoy takes on Lakshya Sen in a titanic round of 16 clash, at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. It is the first time in Olympic history that two Indians are directly up against each other in a badminton knockout match. (Paris Olympics Day 6 Live Updates) HS Prannoy will take on Lakshya Sen.

Prannoy had to seal a spirited win against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in his final group stage game, winning 16-21 21-11 21-12. Meanwhile, Sen was utterly dominant as he bagged a 21-18 21-12 victory against Indonesia's Jonathan Christie.

Speaking after his win, Lakshya said, "I think it was a tough match today, happy with the way I played. Yes, definitely (gold is in sight). I think the last few months the form has been really good. There has been ups and downs, but overall, I was in good shape in the last few months, and especially while playing here in the French Open, I found my momentum and from."

"I was just trying to build up for a good event and I'm really pumped up to fight every match and every point," he added.

Speaking on the upcoming match, India legend Prakash Padukone told ANI, "He (Lakshya) is playing so well. It was a good match with Christie. It was a crucial match. He won in the straight game. He is playing well. He will play against Prannoy tomorrow. Both Indians have a match in the pre-quarter-finals. There is a knockout from now on. We will have to wait and see. The best player will go ahead."

Before this win, the only time Sen had defeated Christie was four years ago at the Badminton Asia Team C'ships, and had a 1-4 head-to-head record before the Paris Olympics. The Indian shuttler showed calm and composure as he cruised past his opponent in straight games.

Meanwhile, Prannoy had to battle hard after going a game down. But once he won the second game to level proceedings, there was no looking back for the veteran.