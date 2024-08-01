Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 Live Updates: India eye medals in shooting, athletics; titanic Prannoy vs Lakshya clash awaits
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 Live Updates: Swapnil Kusale will be fighting for a medal in the 50m rifle 3 position men's final, on Thursday.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 Live Updates: Day 5 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 saw plenty of action as the Indian contingent featured in badminton, table tennis, shooting, boxing, archery and equestrian. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy won their respective matches and booked their round of 16 berths. But in table tennis, India faced heartbreak as Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula fell to round of 16 exits....Read More
In shooting, it was a mixed day for Indian fans. Swapnil Kusale came seventh in the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification and booked a berth in the final. But it wasn't the same for star shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who came 11th in the qualification event and got knocked out. Meanwhile in the women's trap qualification, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari finished in 23rd and 22nd positions on Day 2. In Boxing, Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev won their respective round of 16 bouts and entered the quarterfinals. It was redemption time in archery for Deepika Kumari as she won her women's individual round of 32 match, entering the round of 16. But Tarundeep Rai didn't have similar luck and crashed out in the men's individual event.
On Day 6, the first-half of the day will be a mixed bag of events, with medals up for grabs. India's campaign on Thursday will begin with Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh featuring in the men's 20km race walk final. Even the women's race walk final will be held in the first-half with Priyanka Goswami representing India. In badminton, we will see a titanic clash between HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in the men's singles badminton round of 16, with both Indians pitted against each other, and the Indian men's hockey team will also take on Belgium in their Pool B fixture.
Swapnil Kusale will be in action at 1:00 PM IST, challenging for a medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final. The first-half will end with Nikhat Zareen featuring in her women's 50kg round of 16 bout, followed by some archery action for India. Other than the rifle positions men's final, we will also see Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil feature in the women's 50m 3 position rifle qualification too.
The second-half of Day 6 will begin with the spotlight on sailor Vishnu Saravanan, who will have his event, followed by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty featuring in their badminton men's doubles quarter-final clash. Post 7:00 PM IST, we will have two more events with sailor Nethra Kumanan in action and then later at night PV Sindhu will have her round of 16 clash.
Schedule for India on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024-
Race walk
Men's 20km race walk: Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (medal event) – 11 AM
Women's 20 km race walk: Priyanka is the only Indian in the list (medal event) — 12:50 PM
Golf
Men's Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma -- 12.30 pm
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale -- 1.00 pm
Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil -- 3.30 pm
Hockey
India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm
Boxing
Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) -- 2.30 pm
Archery
Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) - 2.31 pm
Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards
Table tennis
Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards
Badminton
Men’s Singles Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy (After 5:40 PM)
Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) - 4:30 pm
Women’s Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu - after 10 pm
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm
Men's Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan -- After Race 1
Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan -- 7.05 pm
Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1.
Key events for India on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024:
- Swapnil Kusale will be featuring in the 50m men's 3 position rifle final
- Medals will also be up for grabs in athletics for India
- PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be in round of 16 action
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 Live Updates: Ahead of the titanic Prannoy vs Lakshya clash, India badminton legend Prakash Padukone told ANI, "He (Lakshya) is playing so well. It was a good match with Christie. It was a crucial match. He won in the straight game. He is playing well. He will play against Prannoy tomorrow. Both Indians have a match in the pre-quarter-finals. There is a knockout from now on. We will have to wait and see. The best player will go ahead."
