'240 million people, 7 athletes': How Pakistan is performing in Paris Olympics after 'shameful' welcome

Grit, gold and hockey glory. All of Pakistan's Olympic gold medals have arrived in hockey. The world-beating Pakistani hockey team of the 1950s clinched their first gold medal at the Melbourne Games in 1956. Pakistan's last medal at the grandest stage was also won by its hockey team at the 1992 Barcelona Games. With an aim to end its long-standing medal run at the Olympic Games, members of the Pakistan contingent touched down in Paris without a hockey team for the grand opening ceremony. Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan's flag-bearer at the Paris Games 2024(AFP-AP)

On a day when French President Emmanuel Macron declared the 2024 Summer Games open, a section of the Pakistani fan group felt humiliated by the remarks made by a commentator during the Paris Games opening ceremony. "Pakistan is a country of over 240 Million people, but only 7 athletes are competing at the Olympics," the Olympic commentator mentioned. The on-air statement sparked a huge debate among Pakistani sports enthusiasts, especially on X.

'240 million people, 7 athletes'

“Pakistan - a country of over 240 Million people BUT only 7 Athletes competing in #Olympics - words from the commentators of the #OpeningCeremony. Shameful. Who is responsible?,” an X user expressed his displeasure on social media. “The commentator said Pakistan is a country of over 240 Million people, but only 7 athletes are competing at the Olympics. This is so shameful, and it hurts a lot. Who is responsible for this? #Paris2024 #Olympics,” another user added.

How Pakistan is performing in Paris Olympics after 'shameful' welcome

Pakistan kickstarted its campaign with the 10 air pistol men's qualification on Saturday. Joseph Gulfam finished 22nd with a score of 571. India's Sarabjot Singh, who qualified for the bronze medal in the mixed team event, scored more than Gulfam to finish ninth in the final standings. Pakistan's Kishmala Talat was placed 31st in the 10m air pistol women's qualification event at the Paris Games. In the same event, India's Manu Bhaker placed third before claiming a historic bronze medal.

Who is Pakistan's medal hope in Paris?

Talat and Gulfam secured the 14th spot in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification series on Monday. The Indian duo of Manu and Sarabjot bagged the third place in the qualification round. Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi also failed to enter any medal-winning round in their respective categories at the Paris Games. Talking more about the 18-member contingent of Pakistan, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is the only medal hope for the Asian country at the Paris Games.