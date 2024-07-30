Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker sets sights on 2nd bronze, Indian archers and boxers look to impress

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The spotlight will be on Manu Bhaker on Day 4 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, on Tuesday. The ace shooter built on her bronze from Monday to secure a third-placed finish with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event on Day 3. Their bronze medal clash against South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho is today, and they will be looking to increase India's tally....Read More

The first-half of the day will be mainly focussed on shooting for India, with Prithviraj Tondaiman to continue on with his campaign in men's trap qualification. Meanwhile, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will feature in the women's trap qualification event. Rower Balraj Panwar will also be in action, in the men's singles sculls quarter-finals in the first-half.

India, who held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Pool B on Monday, will take on Ireland in their Pool B fixture. Indian archers have disappointed in the team events in Paris 2024, but they will get a second chance in the individual category today. Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in the women's individual 1/32 elimination round. Meanwhile, in the men's individual 1/32 elimination round, Dhiraj Bommadevara will represent India.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be in group stage action against Indonesia's Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto will be eyeing their first group stage win today. Indian boxers will also be in action today, with Amit Panghal leading the pack. Panghal will be up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the men's 51kg round of 16.

Here's India's schedule for Day 4 Paris Olympics 2024:

Shooting:

- Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 12:30pm

- Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm

- 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea -- 1pm

Rowing:

- Men's single sculls quarterfinals: Balraj Panwar -- 1:40pm

Hockey:

- Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm

Archery:

- Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)

- Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)

Badminton:

- Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm

- Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing:

- Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm

- Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm

- Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).

Key points for Day 4 of Paris Olympics 2024:

- India's medal tally stands at 1, with Manu Bhaker bagging a shooting bronze on Monday.

- Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh will be in action in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match.

- India will see action in archery and boxing too.

- After their 1-1 draw in their previous match, the men's hockey team take on Ireland.